Here’s Mark Cuban’s Top Piece of Advice for Young Professionals

Mark Cuban is a billionaire, serial entrepreneur and sports fan (and former team owner). As such, people often ask his advice, especially those who are just starting out and who aspire to be as successful as he is. As you might expect, Cuban draws an analogy to sports when giving advice on a career path for those starting out.

Here is the top piece of advice Cuban gives to young professionals.

Getting Paid To Learn

Cuban recommends that young professionals continually look for jobs where they can learn something new.

On BlueSky, Cuban said, “I tell every kid that asks, that you paid money to learn. Now it’s time to get paid to learn. You don’t need a perfect job. You need to be the best as […] you can at your job. People like jobs they are good at.”

Acquiring real-world skills on the job is solid advice. You make yourself more valuable to your current employer when you gain new knowledge, but you also make yourself more valuable in the market overall.

Be a Free Agent

Cuban goes on to use a sports analogy, saying that young professionals should always be on the lookout for new opportunities.

“You are always a free agent,” Cuban said. “You can always be looking and learn more in a new job.”

Statistics bear out the wisdom of Cuban’s advice when it comes to young professionals. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the average number of years that workers, whether they are hourly or salaried, have been with their current employer was 3.9 years in January 2024. This was down from 4.1 years in January 2022. Among workers ages 25 to 34, the median tenure was 2.7 years.

Is Job Hopping a Good Idea?

The “free agent” analogy only goes so far, since professional athletes often sign multiyear contracts that the average worker doesn’t contend with. Switching jobs too frequently can be a red flag for employers, as they don’t want to spend time and money onboarding and training someone who’s going to leave in less than a year.

The employment market has a lot to do with the wisdom, or lack thereof, of switching jobs frequently. With declines in the number of jobs created, employees are rightfully skeptical of making a move. The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that the “quits rate,” which is the percentage of employees who leave their jobs voluntarily, has been around 2% since the beginning of 2025. Other than during the height of COVID-19 the rate hasn’t been that low consistently since 2016.

The Employer’s Take

According to executive search firm Korn Ferry, more employees are planning to stay where they are, which they refer to as “job hugging.” The uncertainty in the job market and declining job growth have workers less likely to jump ship, the firm said. Staying can benefit employers and co-workers, as the knowledge base remains.

The Bottom Line

Switching jobs is not a decision to take lightly, but it can be a strategic career move. Once you’ve learned all you can from the job you’re in, it’s time to look for something new — whether that’s a promotion within your current company, a higher-level position at a new employer or even starting an enterprise of your own. Especially in a job market like this one, however, it’s always a good idea to have another job lined up before you leave the one you have.

As professional athletes know, and Mark Cuban agrees, free agency can help you get the compensation you deserve and put you in a good position to further your career.

