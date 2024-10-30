Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in the South

If you’re concerned about the cost-of-living crisis in the U.S., you’re not alone. More than half of Gen Z and millennials worldwide report living paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent Deloitte survey.

Meanwhile, 42% of millennials are stressed about the cost of living in their area, and desire for a better work-life balance is on the rise, per a World Economic Forum report.

Understanding standard costs of living in your area will help you shape your budget and plan ahead. If you live in the Southern U.S., here’s what you need to earn to live comfortably.

Average Cost of Living in the American South

Residents of every U.S. state have been impacted by economic changes in the past few years.

When inflation spiked sharply after the outbreak of COVID-19, average wages didn’t climb at the same rate. Rising food, gas and housing costs have squeezed many American budgets.

While this is true throughout the U.S., average costs vary state by state. States in the West and Northeast rank highest on the cost of living index — a measure of standard living and housing costs by state — while most Southern states rank lower.

However, that doesn’t necessarily make Southern states affordable havens. Mississippi, for example, ranks lowest on the cost of living index but has a poverty rate of nearly 20%.

It all comes down to how much you earn in comparison to your state’s costs.

Understanding the cost of living in each state is helpful for:

Planning to move to a new state on your current salary.

Seeking a higher-paying position.

Deciding if you need new income streams.

Planning for your financial future.

GOBankingRates broke down the costs in 16 Southern states based on a GOBankingRates study conducted this year.

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,357

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,777

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,134

Average annual cost of living total: $37,608

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,217

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,237

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,837

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,073

Average annual cost of living total: $36,882

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $73,763

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,070

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,772

Average monthly cost of living total: $2,842

Average annual cost of living total: $34,106

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $68,212

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,934

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,730

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,664

Average annual cost of living total: $43,969

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,938

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,306

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,922

Average monthly cost of living total: $4,228

Average annual cost of living total: $50,733

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,465

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,492

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,942

Average monthly cost of living total: $4,434

Average annual cost of living total: $53,207

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $106,413

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,000

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,839

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,839

Average annual cost of living total: $46,064

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $92,128

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,583

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987

Average monthly cost of living total: $4,570

Average annual cost of living total: $54,839

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $109,679

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,008

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,883

Average annual cost of living total: $46,598

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $93,195

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,786

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,874

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,659

Average annual cost of living total: $43,914

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,827

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,385

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,861

Average monthly cost of living total: $4,246

Average annual cost of living total: $50,949

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $101,898

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,000

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,822

Average monthly cost of living total: $2,822

Average annual cost of living total: $33,865

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $67,731

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,239

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,717

Average monthly cost of living total: $2,956

Average annual cost of living total: $35,469

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $70,937

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,209

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,750

Average monthly cost of living total: $2,959

Average annual cost of living total: $35,507

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $71,014

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,241

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,769

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,011

Average annual cost of living total: $36,127

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $72,254

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,823

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,656

Average annual cost of living total: $43,872

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $87,743

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the comfortable living wage for millennials. Millennials for this study are defined as being born between 1981 and 1997. For each state, a number of factors were found including: total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and by using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between 1981 and 1997, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The expenditure cost and mortgage costs can be used to calculate the average total cost of living. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the living wage for millennials in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jul. 15, 2024.

