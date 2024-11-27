Here’s the Job Experience Level Most Affected by Layoffs — What You Can Do If It’s Yours

Many industries have seen layoffs rip through their workforces. Leapsome recently released a report detailing workplace trends, including what seniority level is experiencing the most layoffs. According to the findings, 39% of recent layoffs were at the director and senior management levels. This creates leadership gaps, so more work falls on those not in leadership. Meanwhile, non-managerial positions made up 24% of layoffs, 20% were at the C-level and 17% of layoffs were in middle management.

Despite the numbers, holding a job at the director or senior management level does not guarantee a loss of employment. Here is some advice from experts on how to preserve employment at this level, or how to pivot after a layoff.

Blend Hard Skills With Soft Skills

“In my experience of talking to senior managers and directors who have been laid off, a common pattern is they were no longer using their technical skills,” Matt Collingwood, managing director of VIQU IT Recruitment, remarked. “Whether they have risen up through the company, or been hired for that role, they may find that the majority of their responsibilities are employee and team management. While this is an incredibly valuable skill, it is one that is replaceable.”

Collingwood advised that those in senior management positions should stay involved in hands-on projects where they can exhibit their hard skills. He added that anything that shows the ability to generate leads will be impressive to a company and could protect against future layoffs.

Skyler Khan, founder of STAFT, added that leadership must be constantly demonstrating strategic impact. “This means delivering results that drive organizational goals, cultivating strong internal networks, staying agile and focusing on team development. Leaders who understand how to apply industry trends like digital transformation or AI not only add value but become indispensable assets to their organizations.”

Advertise Success

Khan advised that individual contributors should be singing their own praises to their managers. “For individual contributors, consistently communicating successes and contributions to their managers is key to maintaining visibility. It underscores their integral role in the team and helps avoid the risk of becoming overlooked.”

Always Be Networking

Collingwood offered that connecting via social media or in person can be extremely valuable in the case of layoffs. “Networking and posting on social media is your best friend when looking for your next role after being laid off. Building your professional brand can help you get your name out there and potentially open up more opportunities.”

Stay Resilient

No matter what happens, know that unemployment is temporary. Khan advised staying as positive as possible when experiencing a loss of employment. “Viewing a layoff as a temporary hurdle rather than a setback allows professionals to stay motivated and prepared to re-enter the workforce.”

