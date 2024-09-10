Here’s the Income Tax in Every State

News & Insights

Where you live plays a major role in how much you’ll pay in state income taxes.

Some states, like Alaska and Florida, don’t levy individual income tax at all. Others, like California and Hawaii, have multiple tax brackets depending on how much income you make. The remaining states prefer to keep it simple and charge a flat tax across the board.

The list below provides an overview of each state’s income tax structure. Use it to compare flat-rate income taxes and graduated-rate income taxes in different states. In addition, take note of the standard deduction and personal exemption amounts for your state, as these amounts can vary significantly across the country.

While several states on the list don’t have income taxes, you may end up paying high taxes and fees.

Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

Alabama

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 4% > $500
    • 5% > $3,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 4% > $1,000
    • 5% > $6,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $3,000
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,500
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $1,500
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $3,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Beautiful view along the dock at Anchorage, Alaska - Image.

Alaska

  • No state income tax

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 2.5%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $100 credit
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 4% > $4,400
    • 4.4% > $8,800
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $2,340
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,680
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $29 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $58 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $29 credit
Mission Beach Sunset and View of Downtown, San Diego California, USA.

California

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1% > $0
    • 2% > $10,412
    • 4% > $24,684
    • 8% > $54,081
    • 9.3% > $68,350
    • 10.3% > $349,137
    • 11.3% > $418,961
    • 12.3% > $698,271
    • 13.3% > $1,000,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1% > $0
    • 2% > $20,824
    • 4% > $49,368
    • 8% > $108,162
    • 9.3% > $136,700
    • 10.3% > $698,274
    • 11.3% > $837,922
    • 12.3% > $1,000,000
    • 13.3% > $1,396,542
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $5,363
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $10,726
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $144 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $288 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $446 credit
The skyscrapers in the skyline of Denver, Colorado at sunset.

Colorado

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.4%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Connecticut New Haven

Connecticut

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 4.5% > $10,000
    • 5.5% > $50,000
    • 6% > $100,000
    • 6.5% > $200,000
    • 6.9% > $250,000
    • 6.99% > $500,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 4.5% > $20,000
    • 5.5% > $100,000
    • 6% > $200,000
    • 6.5% > $400,000
    • 6.9% > $500,000
    • 6.99% > $1,000,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $15,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $24,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $0
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2.2% > $2,000
    • 3.9% > $5,000
    • 4.8% > $10,000
    • 5.2% > $20,000
    • 5.55% > $25,000
    • 6.6% > $60,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $3,250
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,500
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $110 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $220 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $110 credit
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • No state income tax
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.49%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $12,000
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,000
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,000 credit

Aerial view of Honolulu cityscape at night, Hawaii, USA.

Hawaii

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.4% > $0
    • 3.2% > $2,400
    • 5.5% > $4,800
    • 6.4% > $9,600
    • 6.8% > $14,400
    • 7.2% > $19,200
    • 7.6% > $24,000
    • 7.9% > $36,000
    • 8.25% > $48,000
    • 9% > $150,000
    • 10% > $175,000
    • 11% > $200,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.4% > $0
    • 3.2% > $4,800
    • 5.5% > $9,600
    • 6.4% > $19,200
    • 6.8% > $28,800
    • 7.2% > $38,400
    • 7.6% > $48,000
    • 7.9% > $72,000
    • 8.25% > $96,000
    • 9% > $300,000
    • 10% > $350,000
    • 11% > $400,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $2,200
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,400
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $1,144
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,288
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,144
Boise, Idaho, Urban Skyline, City, Autumn.

Idaho

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.8%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois, is the building that houses the executive and legislative branches of the government of the U.

Illinois

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.95%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $2,775
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $5,550
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,775
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.05%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.4% > $0
    • 4.82% > $6,210
    • 5.7% > $31,050
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.4% > $0
    • 4.82% > $12,420
    • 5.7% > $62,100
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $40 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $80 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $40 credit
Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

Kansas

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.1% > $0
    • 5.25% > $15,000
    • 5.7% > $30,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.1% > $0
    • 5.25% > $30,000
    • 5.7% > $60,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $3,500
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,000
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $2,250
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,500
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,250
The old City Hall in downtown Louisville, Kentucky USA.

Kentucky

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $3,160
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,320
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
New Orleans Louisiana

Louisiana

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.85% > $0
    • 3.5% > $12,500
    • 4.25% > $50,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.85% > $0
    • 3.5% > $25,000
    • 4.25% > $100,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $4,500
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 5.8% > $0
    • 6.75% > $26,050
    • 7.15% > $61,600
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 5.8% > $0
    • 6.75% > $52,100
    • 7.15% > $123,250
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $5,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $10,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $300 credit
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 3% > $1,000
    • 4% > $2,000
    • 4.75% > $3,000
    • 5% > $100,000
    • 5.25% > $125,000
    • 5.5% > $150,000
    • 5.75% > $250,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 3% > $1,000
    • 4% > $2,000
    • 4.75% > $3,000
    • 5% > $100,000
    • 5.25% > $175,000
    • 5.5% > $225,000
    • 5.75% > $300,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $2,550
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,150
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $3,200
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $6,400
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,200
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 5% > $0
    • 9% > $1,000,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $4,400
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $8,800
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.25%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $5,600
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $11,200
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,600

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 5.35% > $0
    • 6.8% > $31,690
    • 7.85% > $104,090
    • 9.85% > $193,240
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 5.35% > $0
    • 6.8% > $46,330
    • 7.85% > $184,040
    • 9.85% > $321,450
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,575
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,150
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,050
Lighthouse and Visitor Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Mississippi

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.7% for filers earning more than $10,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $2,300
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,600
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $6,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $12,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $1,273
    • 2.5% > $2,546
    • 3% > $3,819
    • 3.5% > $5,092
    • 4% > $6,365
    • 4.5% > $7,638
    • 4.8% > $8,911
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $1,207
    • 2.5% > $2,414
    • 3% > $3,621
    • 3.5% > $4,828
    • 4% > $6,035
    • 4.5% > $7,242
    • 4.8% > $8,449
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Billings Montana downtown

Montana

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.7% > $0
    • 5.9% > $20,500
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.7% > $0
    • 5.9% > $41,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2.46% > $0
    • 3.51% > $3,700
    • 5.01% > $22,170
    • 5.84% > $35,730
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2.46% > $0
    • 3.51% > $7,390
    • 5.01% > $44,350
    • 5.84% > $71,460
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $7,900
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $15,800
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $157 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $314 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $157 credit
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • No state income tax
New-Hampshire-Manchester

New Hampshire

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 3% on interest and dividends only
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.4% > $0
    • 1.75% > $20,000
    • 3.5% > $35,000
    • 5.525% > $40,000
    • 6.37% > $75,000
    • 8.97% > $500,000
    • 10.75% > $1,000,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.4% > $0
    • 1.75% > $20,000
    • 2.45% > $50,000
    • 3.5% > $70,000
    • 5.525% > $80,000
    • 6.37% > $150,000
    • 8.97% > $500,000
    • 10.75% > $1,000,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.7% > $0
    • 3.2% > $5,500
    • 4.7% > $11,000
    • 4.9% > $16,000
    • 5.9% > $210,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.7% > $0
    • 3.2% > $8,000
    • 4.7% > $16,000
    • 4.9% > $24,000
    • 5.9% > $315,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): 29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): n.a.
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,000
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4% > $0
    • 4.5% > $8,500
    • 5.25% > $11,700
    • 5.5% > $13,900
    • 6% > $80,650
    • 6.85% > $215,400
    • 9.65% > $1,077,550
    • 10.3% > $5,000,000
    • 10.9% > $25,000,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4% > $0
    • 4.5% > $17,150
    • 5.25% > $23,600
    • 5.5% > $27,900
    • 6% > $161,550
    • 6.85% > $323,200
    • 9.65% > $2,155,350
    • 10.3% > $5,000,000
    • 10.9% > $25,000,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $8,00
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,050
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

North Carolina

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.5%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $12,750
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $25,500
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.95% > $44,725
    • 2.5% > $225,975
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 1.95% > $74,750
    • 2.5% > $275,100
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2.75% > $26,050
    • 3.5% > $92,150
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,500
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 0.25% > $0
    • 0.75% > $1,000
    • 1.75% > $2,500
    • 2.75% > $3,750
    • 3.75% > $4,900
    • 4.75% > $7,200
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 0.25% > $0
    • 0.75% > $2,000
    • 1.75% > $5,000
    • 2.75% > $7,500
    • 3.75% > $9,800
    • 4.75% > $12,200
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $6,350
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $12,700
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.75% > $0
    • 6.75% > $4,300
    • 8.75% > $10,750
    • 9.9% > $125,000
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 4.75% > $0
    • 6.75% > $8,600
    • 8.75% > $21,500
    • 9.9% > $250,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $2,745
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,495
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $249 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $498 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $249 credit
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.07%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.75% > $0
    • 4.75% > $77,450
    • 5.99% > $176,050
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $10,550
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $21,150
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $4,950
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,900
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,950
Charleston, South Carolina USA - October 12, 2015Horse Drawn Carriage Ride by French Huguenot Church.

South Carolina

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 0% > $0
    • 3% > $3,460
    • 6.4% > $17,330
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,610
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • No state income tax
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • No state income tax

view of the skyline of Dallas financial district during a beautiful bright blue day.

Texas

  • No state income tax
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.65%
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $876 credit
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $1,752 credit
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,941
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.35% > $0
    • 6.6% > $45,400
    • 7.6% > $110,050
    • 8.75% > $229,550
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.35% > $0
    • 6.6% > $75,850
    • 7.6% > $183,400
    • 8.75% > $279,450
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $7,000
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $14,050
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $4,850
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,700
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,850
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2% > $0
    • 3% > $3,000
    • 5% > $5,000
    • 5.75% > $17,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $8,000
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,000
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $930
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,860
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $930

Woman jogs with her dog at the Spokane River promenade in downtown Spokane Washington USA at sunrise.

Washington

  • Flat Income Tax Rate: 7% on capital gains income only
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $250,000
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $250,000
  • Personal Exemption (Single): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
West Virginia Charleston

West Virginia

  • Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 2.36% > $0
    • 3.15% > $10,000
    • 3.54% > $25,000
    • 4.72% > $40,000
    • 5.12% > $60,000
  • Standard Deduction (Single): NA
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $2,000
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,000
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,000
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.5% > $0
    • 4.4% > $14,320
    • 5.3% > $28,640
    • 7.65% > $315,310
  • Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
    • 3.5% > $0
    • 4.4% > $19,090
    • 5.3% > $38,190
    • 7.65% > $420,420
  • Standard Deduction (Single): $13,230
  • Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,490
  • Personal Exemption (Single): $700
  • Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,400
  • Personal Exemption (Dependent): $700
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • No state income tax

