Here’s the Income Tax in Every State

Where you live plays a major role in how much you’ll pay in state income taxes.

Some states, like Alaska and Florida, don’t levy individual income tax at all. Others, like California and Hawaii, have multiple tax brackets depending on how much income you make. The remaining states prefer to keep it simple and charge a flat tax across the board.

Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes — Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

Check Out: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

The list below provides an overview of each state’s income tax structure. Use it to compare flat-rate income taxes and graduated-rate income taxes in different states. In addition, take note of the standard deduction and personal exemption amounts for your state, as these amounts can vary significantly across the country.

While several states on the list don’t have income taxes, you may end up paying high taxes and fees.

Alabama

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 4% > $500 5% > $3,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 4% > $1,000 5% > $6,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $3,000

$3,000 Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,500

$8,500 Personal Exemption (Single): $1,500

$1,500 Personal Exemption (Couple): $3,000

$3,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Discover More: Should Trump Eliminate Income Taxes? Here’s What Tax Experts Say

Check Out: I’m an Economist: Here’s What a Trump Win in November Would Mean for the Tax Burden on the Poor

Alaska

No state income tax

Read Next: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Arizona

Flat Income Tax Rate: 2.5%

2.5% Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $100 credit

Arkansas

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 4% > $4,400 4.4% > $8,800

Standard Deduction (Single): $2,340

$2,340 Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,680

$4,680 Personal Exemption (Single): $29 credit

$29 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $58 credit

$58 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $29 credit

California

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1% > $0 2% > $10,412 4% > $24,684 8% > $54,081 9.3% > $68,350 10.3% > $349,137 11.3% > $418,961 12.3% > $698,271 13.3% > $1,000,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1% > $0 2% > $20,824 4% > $49,368 8% > $108,162 9.3% > $136,700 10.3% > $698,274 11.3% > $837,922 12.3% > $1,000,000 13.3% > $1,396,542

Standard Deduction (Single): $5,363

$5,363 Standard Deduction (Couple): $10,726

$10,726 Personal Exemption (Single): $144 credit

$144 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $288 credit

$288 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $446 credit

Colorado

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.4%

4.4% Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Trending Now: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Connecticut

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 4.5% > $10,000 5.5% > $50,000 6% > $100,000 6.5% > $200,000 6.9% > $250,000 6.99% > $500,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 4.5% > $20,000 5.5% > $100,000 6% > $200,000 6.5% > $400,000 6.9% > $500,000 6.99% > $1,000,000

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $15,000

$15,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $24,000

$24,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $0

Delaware

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2.2% > $2,000 3.9% > $5,000 4.8% > $10,000 5.2% > $20,000 5.55% > $25,000 6.6% > $60,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $3,250

$3,250 Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,500

$6,500 Personal Exemption (Single): $110 credit

$110 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $220 credit

$220 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $110 credit

Florida

No state income tax

Georgia

Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.49%

5.49% Standard Deduction (Single): $12,000

$12,000 Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,000

$24,000 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,000 credit

Find Out: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in Taxes Over a Lifetime in Every State

Hawaii

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1.4% > $0 3.2% > $2,400 5.5% > $4,800 6.4% > $9,600 6.8% > $14,400 7.2% > $19,200 7.6% > $24,000 7.9% > $36,000 8.25% > $48,000 9% > $150,000 10% > $175,000 11% > $200,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1.4% > $0 3.2% > $4,800 5.5% > $9,600 6.4% > $19,200 6.8% > $28,800 7.2% > $38,400 7.6% > $48,000 7.9% > $72,000 8.25% > $96,000 9% > $300,000 10% > $350,000 11% > $400,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $2,200

$2,200 Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,400

$4,400 Personal Exemption (Single): $1,144

$1,144 Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,288

$2,288 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,144

Idaho

Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.8%

5.8% Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Illinois

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.95%

4.95% Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $2,775

$2,775 Personal Exemption (Couple): $5,550

$5,550 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,775

Indiana

Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.05%

3.05% Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000

$1,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000

$2,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Trending Now: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 4 Reasons You Might Want To Change Your Retirement Plans

Iowa

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 4.4% > $0 4.82% > $6,210 5.7% > $31,050

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 4.4% > $0 4.82% > $12,420 5.7% > $62,100

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $40 credit

$40 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $80 credit

$80 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $40 credit

Kansas

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 3.1% > $0 5.25% > $15,000 5.7% > $30,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 3.1% > $0 5.25% > $30,000 5.7% > $60,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $3,500

$3,500 Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,000

$8,000 Personal Exemption (Single): $2,250

$2,250 Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,500

$4,500 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,250

Kentucky

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4%

4% Standard Deduction (Single): $3,160

$3,160 Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,320

$6,320 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Louisiana

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1.85% > $0 3.5% > $12,500 4.25% > $50,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1.85% > $0 3.5% > $25,000 4.25% > $100,000

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $4,500

$4,500 Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,000

$9,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Read Next: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target

Maine

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 5.8% > $0 6.75% > $26,050 7.15% > $61,600

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 5.8% > $0 6.75% > $52,100 7.15% > $123,250

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): $5,000

$5,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $10,000

$10,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $300 credit

Maryland

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 3% > $1,000 4% > $2,000 4.75% > $3,000 5% > $100,000 5.25% > $125,000 5.5% > $150,000 5.75% > $250,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 3% > $1,000 4% > $2,000 4.75% > $3,000 5% > $100,000 5.25% > $175,000 5.5% > $225,000 5.75% > $300,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $2,550

$2,550 Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,150

$5,150 Personal Exemption (Single): $3,200

$3,200 Personal Exemption (Couple): $6,400

$6,400 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,200

Massachusetts

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 5% > $0 9% > $1,000,000

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $4,400

$4,400 Personal Exemption (Couple): $8,800

$8,800 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Michigan

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.25%

4.25% Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $5,600

$5,600 Personal Exemption (Couple): $11,200

$11,200 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,600

Explore More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 3 Items That Will Instantly Get More Expensive

Minnesota

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 5.35% > $0 6.8% > $31,690 7.85% > $104,090 9.85% > $193,240

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 5.35% > $0 6.8% > $46,330 7.85% > $184,040 9.85% > $321,450

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,575

$14,575 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,150

$29,150 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,050

Mississippi

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.7% for filers earning more than $10,000

4.7% for filers earning more than $10,000 Standard Deduction (Single): $2,300

$2,300 Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,600

$4,600 Personal Exemption (Single): $6,000

$6,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $12,000

$12,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500

Missouri

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $1,273 2.5% > $2,546 3% > $3,819 3.5% > $5,092 4% > $6,365 4.5% > $7,638 4.8% > $8,911

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $1,207 2.5% > $2,414 3% > $3,621 3.5% > $4,828 4% > $6,035 4.5% > $7,242 4.8% > $8,449

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Montana

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 4.7% > $0 5.9% > $20,500

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 4.7% > $0 5.9% > $41,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Consider This: The 6 Best Tax Planning Strategies for Millennials To Start Now

Nebraska

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 2.46% > $0 3.51% > $3,700 5.01% > $22,170 5.84% > $35,730

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2.46% > $0 3.51% > $7,390 5.01% > $44,350 5.84% > $71,460

Standard Deduction (Single): $7,900

$7,900 Standard Deduction (Couple): $15,800

$15,800 Personal Exemption (Single): $157 credit

$157 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $314 credit

$314 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $157 credit

Nevada

No state income tax

New Hampshire

Flat Income Tax Rate: 3% on interest and dividends only

3% on interest and dividends only Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400

$2,400 Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800

$4,800 Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

New Jersey

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1.4% > $0 1.75% > $20,000 3.5% > $35,000 5.525% > $40,000 6.37% > $75,000 8.97% > $500,000 10.75% > $1,000,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1.4% > $0 1.75% > $20,000 2.45% > $50,000 3.5% > $70,000 5.525% > $80,000 6.37% > $150,000 8.97% > $500,000 10.75% > $1,000,000

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000

$1,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000

$2,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500

For You: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

New Mexico

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1.7% > $0 3.2% > $5,500 4.7% > $11,000 4.9% > $16,000 5.9% > $210,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1.7% > $0 3.2% > $8,000 4.7% > $16,000 4.9% > $24,000 5.9% > $315,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): 29,200

29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): n.a.

n.a. Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,000

New York

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 4% > $0 4.5% > $8,500 5.25% > $11,700 5.5% > $13,900 6% > $80,650 6.85% > $215,400 9.65% > $1,077,550 10.3% > $5,000,000 10.9% > $25,000,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 4% > $0 4.5% > $17,150 5.25% > $23,600 5.5% > $27,900 6% > $161,550 6.85% > $323,200 9.65% > $2,155,350 10.3% > $5,000,000 10.9% > $25,000,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $8,00

$8,00 Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,050

$16,050 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

North Carolina

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.5%

4.5% Standard Deduction (Single): $12,750

$12,750 Standard Deduction (Couple): $25,500

$25,500 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

North Dakota

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 1.95% > $44,725 2.5% > $225,975

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 1.95% > $74,750 2.5% > $275,100

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Read Next: Trump vs. Harris: 3 Ways Their Potential ‘No Tax on Tips’ Policies Could Impact You

Ohio

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2.75% > $26,050 3.5% > $92,150

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400

$2,400 Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800

$4,800 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,500

Oklahoma

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 0.25% > $0 0.75% > $1,000 1.75% > $2,500 2.75% > $3,750 3.75% > $4,900 4.75% > $7,200

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 0.25% > $0 0.75% > $2,000 1.75% > $5,000 2.75% > $7,500 3.75% > $9,800 4.75% > $12,200

Standard Deduction (Single): $6,350

$6,350 Standard Deduction (Couple): $12,700

$12,700 Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000

$1,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000

$2,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000

Oregon

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 4.75% > $0 6.75% > $4,300 8.75% > $10,750 9.9% > $125,000

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 4.75% > $0 6.75% > $8,600 8.75% > $21,500 9.9% > $250,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $2,745

$2,745 Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,495

$5,495 Personal Exemption (Single): $249 credit

$249 credit Personal Exemption (Couple): $498 credit

$498 credit Personal Exemption (Dependent): $249 credit

Pennsylvania

Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.07%

3.07% Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

Learn More: I’m a Tax Expert — 4 Things You Didn’t Know Could Be Tax Write Offs

Rhode Island

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 3.75% > $0 4.75% > $77,450 5.99% > $176,050

Standard Deduction (Single): $10,550

$10,550 Standard Deduction (Couple): $21,150

$21,150 Personal Exemption (Single): $4,950

$4,950 Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,900

$9,900 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,950

South Carolina

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 0% > $0 3% > $3,460 6.4% > $17,330

Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600

$14,600 Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200

$29,200 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,610

South Dakota

No state income tax

Tennessee

No state income tax

Try This: The 7 Best Tax Planning Strategies for Gen Z To Start Now

Texas

No state income tax

Utah

Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.65%

4.65% Standard Deduction (Single): $876 credit

$876 credit Standard Deduction (Couple): $1,752 credit

$1,752 credit Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,941

Vermont

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 3.35% > $0 6.6% > $45,400 7.6% > $110,050 8.75% > $229,550

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 3.35% > $0 6.6% > $75,850 7.6% > $183,400 8.75% > $279,450

Standard Deduction (Single): $7,000

$7,000 Standard Deduction (Couple): $14,050

$14,050 Personal Exemption (Single): $4,850

$4,850 Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,700

$9,700 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,850

Virginia

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2% > $0 3% > $3,000 5% > $5,000 5.75% > $17,000

Standard Deduction (Single): $8,000

$8,000 Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,000

$16,000 Personal Exemption (Single): $930

$930 Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,860

$1,860 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $930

Explore More: 8 Smart Year-End Tax Planning Tips for Better Financial Outcomes

Washington

Flat Income Tax Rate: 7% on capital gains income only

7% on capital gains income only Standard Deduction (Single): $250,000

$250,000 Standard Deduction (Couple): $250,000

$250,000 Personal Exemption (Single): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA

West Virginia

Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 2.36% > $0 3.15% > $10,000 3.54% > $25,000 4.72% > $40,000 5.12% > $60,000

Standard Deduction (Single): NA

NA Standard Deduction (Couple): NA

NA Personal Exemption (Single): $2,000

$2,000 Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,000

$4,000 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,000

Wisconsin

Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket 3.5% > $0 4.4% > $14,320 5.3% > $28,640 7.65% > $315,310

Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket 3.5% > $0 4.4% > $19,090 5.3% > $38,190 7.65% > $420,420

Standard Deduction (Single): $13,230

$13,230 Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,490

$24,490 Personal Exemption (Single): $700

$700 Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,400

$1,400 Personal Exemption (Dependent): $700

Wyoming

No state income tax

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Income Tax in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.