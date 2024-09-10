Here’s the Income Tax in Every State

Where you live plays a major role in how much you’ll pay in state income taxes.
Some states, like Alaska and Florida, don’t levy individual income tax at all. Others, like California and Hawaii, have multiple tax brackets depending on how much income you make. The remaining states prefer to keep it simple and charge a flat tax across the board.
The list below provides an overview of each state’s income tax structure. Use it to compare flat-rate income taxes and graduated-rate income taxes in different states. In addition, take note of the standard deduction and personal exemption amounts for your state, as these amounts can vary significantly across the country.
While several states on the list don’t have income taxes, you may end up paying high taxes and fees.
Alabama
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 4% > $500
- 5% > $3,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 4% > $1,000
- 5% > $6,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $3,000
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,500
- Personal Exemption (Single): $1,500
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $3,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Alaska
- No state income tax
Arizona
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 2.5%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $100 credit
Arkansas
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 4% > $4,400
- 4.4% > $8,800
- Standard Deduction (Single): $2,340
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,680
- Personal Exemption (Single): $29 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $58 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $29 credit
California
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1% > $0
- 2% > $10,412
- 4% > $24,684
- 8% > $54,081
- 9.3% > $68,350
- 10.3% > $349,137
- 11.3% > $418,961
- 12.3% > $698,271
- 13.3% > $1,000,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1% > $0
- 2% > $20,824
- 4% > $49,368
- 8% > $108,162
- 9.3% > $136,700
- 10.3% > $698,274
- 11.3% > $837,922
- 12.3% > $1,000,000
- 13.3% > $1,396,542
- Standard Deduction (Single): $5,363
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $10,726
- Personal Exemption (Single): $144 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $288 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $446 credit
Colorado
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.4%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Connecticut
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 4.5% > $10,000
- 5.5% > $50,000
- 6% > $100,000
- 6.5% > $200,000
- 6.9% > $250,000
- 6.99% > $500,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 4.5% > $20,000
- 5.5% > $100,000
- 6% > $200,000
- 6.5% > $400,000
- 6.9% > $500,000
- 6.99% > $1,000,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $15,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $24,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $0
Delaware
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2.2% > $2,000
- 3.9% > $5,000
- 4.8% > $10,000
- 5.2% > $20,000
- 5.55% > $25,000
- 6.6% > $60,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $3,250
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,500
- Personal Exemption (Single): $110 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $220 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $110 credit
Florida
- No state income tax
Georgia
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.49%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $12,000
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,000
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,000 credit
Hawaii
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.4% > $0
- 3.2% > $2,400
- 5.5% > $4,800
- 6.4% > $9,600
- 6.8% > $14,400
- 7.2% > $19,200
- 7.6% > $24,000
- 7.9% > $36,000
- 8.25% > $48,000
- 9% > $150,000
- 10% > $175,000
- 11% > $200,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.4% > $0
- 3.2% > $4,800
- 5.5% > $9,600
- 6.4% > $19,200
- 6.8% > $28,800
- 7.2% > $38,400
- 7.6% > $48,000
- 7.9% > $72,000
- 8.25% > $96,000
- 9% > $300,000
- 10% > $350,000
- 11% > $400,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $2,200
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,400
- Personal Exemption (Single): $1,144
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,288
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,144
Idaho
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 5.8%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Illinois
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.95%
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $2,775
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $5,550
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,775
Indiana
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.05%
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Iowa
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.4% > $0
- 4.82% > $6,210
- 5.7% > $31,050
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.4% > $0
- 4.82% > $12,420
- 5.7% > $62,100
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $40 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $80 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $40 credit
Kansas
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.1% > $0
- 5.25% > $15,000
- 5.7% > $30,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.1% > $0
- 5.25% > $30,000
- 5.7% > $60,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $3,500
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $8,000
- Personal Exemption (Single): $2,250
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,500
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,250
Kentucky
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $3,160
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $6,320
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Louisiana
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.85% > $0
- 3.5% > $12,500
- 4.25% > $50,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.85% > $0
- 3.5% > $25,000
- 4.25% > $100,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $4,500
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Maine
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 5.8% > $0
- 6.75% > $26,050
- 7.15% > $61,600
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 5.8% > $0
- 6.75% > $52,100
- 7.15% > $123,250
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): $5,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $10,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $300 credit
Maryland
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 3% > $1,000
- 4% > $2,000
- 4.75% > $3,000
- 5% > $100,000
- 5.25% > $125,000
- 5.5% > $150,000
- 5.75% > $250,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 3% > $1,000
- 4% > $2,000
- 4.75% > $3,000
- 5% > $100,000
- 5.25% > $175,000
- 5.5% > $225,000
- 5.75% > $300,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $2,550
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,150
- Personal Exemption (Single): $3,200
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $6,400
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $3,200
Massachusetts
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 5% > $0
- 9% > $1,000,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $4,400
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $8,800
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Michigan
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.25%
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $5,600
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $11,200
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,600
Minnesota
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 5.35% > $0
- 6.8% > $31,690
- 7.85% > $104,090
- 9.85% > $193,240
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 5.35% > $0
- 6.8% > $46,330
- 7.85% > $184,040
- 9.85% > $321,450
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,575
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,150
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $5,050
Mississippi
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.7% for filers earning more than $10,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $2,300
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $4,600
- Personal Exemption (Single): $6,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $12,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500
Missouri
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $1,273
- 2.5% > $2,546
- 3% > $3,819
- 3.5% > $5,092
- 4% > $6,365
- 4.5% > $7,638
- 4.8% > $8,911
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $1,207
- 2.5% > $2,414
- 3% > $3,621
- 3.5% > $4,828
- 4% > $6,035
- 4.5% > $7,242
- 4.8% > $8,449
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Montana
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.7% > $0
- 5.9% > $20,500
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.7% > $0
- 5.9% > $41,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Nebraska
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2.46% > $0
- 3.51% > $3,700
- 5.01% > $22,170
- 5.84% > $35,730
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2.46% > $0
- 3.51% > $7,390
- 5.01% > $44,350
- 5.84% > $71,460
- Standard Deduction (Single): $7,900
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $15,800
- Personal Exemption (Single): $157 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $314 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $157 credit
Nevada
- No state income tax
New Hampshire
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 3% on interest and dividends only
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
New Jersey
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.4% > $0
- 1.75% > $20,000
- 3.5% > $35,000
- 5.525% > $40,000
- 6.37% > $75,000
- 8.97% > $500,000
- 10.75% > $1,000,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.4% > $0
- 1.75% > $20,000
- 2.45% > $50,000
- 3.5% > $70,000
- 5.525% > $80,000
- 6.37% > $150,000
- 8.97% > $500,000
- 10.75% > $1,000,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,500
New Mexico
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.7% > $0
- 3.2% > $5,500
- 4.7% > $11,000
- 4.9% > $16,000
- 5.9% > $210,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.7% > $0
- 3.2% > $8,000
- 4.7% > $16,000
- 4.9% > $24,000
- 5.9% > $315,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): 29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): n.a.
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,000
New York
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4% > $0
- 4.5% > $8,500
- 5.25% > $11,700
- 5.5% > $13,900
- 6% > $80,650
- 6.85% > $215,400
- 9.65% > $1,077,550
- 10.3% > $5,000,000
- 10.9% > $25,000,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4% > $0
- 4.5% > $17,150
- 5.25% > $23,600
- 5.5% > $27,900
- 6% > $161,550
- 6.85% > $323,200
- 9.65% > $2,155,350
- 10.3% > $5,000,000
- 10.9% > $25,000,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $8,00
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,050
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
North Carolina
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.5%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $12,750
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $25,500
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
North Dakota
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.95% > $44,725
- 2.5% > $225,975
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 1.95% > $74,750
- 2.5% > $275,100
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Ohio
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2.75% > $26,050
- 3.5% > $92,150
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $2,400
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,800
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,500
Oklahoma
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 0.25% > $0
- 0.75% > $1,000
- 1.75% > $2,500
- 2.75% > $3,750
- 3.75% > $4,900
- 4.75% > $7,200
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 0.25% > $0
- 0.75% > $2,000
- 1.75% > $5,000
- 2.75% > $7,500
- 3.75% > $9,800
- 4.75% > $12,200
- Standard Deduction (Single): $6,350
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $12,700
- Personal Exemption (Single): $1,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $2,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,000
Oregon
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.75% > $0
- 6.75% > $4,300
- 8.75% > $10,750
- 9.9% > $125,000
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 4.75% > $0
- 6.75% > $8,600
- 8.75% > $21,500
- 9.9% > $250,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $2,745
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $5,495
- Personal Exemption (Single): $249 credit
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $498 credit
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $249 credit
Pennsylvania
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 3.07%
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
Rhode Island
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.75% > $0
- 4.75% > $77,450
- 5.99% > $176,050
- Standard Deduction (Single): $10,550
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $21,150
- Personal Exemption (Single): $4,950
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,900
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,950
South Carolina
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 0% > $0
- 3% > $3,460
- 6.4% > $17,330
- Standard Deduction (Single): $14,600
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $29,200
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,610
South Dakota
- No state income tax
Tennessee
- No state income tax
Texas
- No state income tax
Utah
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 4.65%
- Standard Deduction (Single): $876 credit
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $1,752 credit
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $1,941
Vermont
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.35% > $0
- 6.6% > $45,400
- 7.6% > $110,050
- 8.75% > $229,550
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.35% > $0
- 6.6% > $75,850
- 7.6% > $183,400
- 8.75% > $279,450
- Standard Deduction (Single): $7,000
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $14,050
- Personal Exemption (Single): $4,850
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $9,700
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $4,850
Virginia
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2% > $0
- 3% > $3,000
- 5% > $5,000
- 5.75% > $17,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): $8,000
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $16,000
- Personal Exemption (Single): $930
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,860
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $930
Washington
- Flat Income Tax Rate: 7% on capital gains income only
- Standard Deduction (Single): $250,000
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $250,000
- Personal Exemption (Single): NA
- Personal Exemption (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): NA
West Virginia
- Single Filer and Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 2.36% > $0
- 3.15% > $10,000
- 3.54% > $25,000
- 4.72% > $40,000
- 5.12% > $60,000
- Standard Deduction (Single): NA
- Standard Deduction (Couple): NA
- Personal Exemption (Single): $2,000
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $4,000
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $2,000
Wisconsin
- Single Filer Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.5% > $0
- 4.4% > $14,320
- 5.3% > $28,640
- 7.65% > $315,310
- Married Filing Jointly Tax Rates by Bracket
- 3.5% > $0
- 4.4% > $19,090
- 5.3% > $38,190
- 7.65% > $420,420
- Standard Deduction (Single): $13,230
- Standard Deduction (Couple): $24,490
- Personal Exemption (Single): $700
- Personal Exemption (Couple): $1,400
- Personal Exemption (Dependent): $700
Wyoming
- No state income tax
