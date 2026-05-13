Here's How Wolverine Stock is Poised Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW is expected to report an increase in its top and bottom lines year over year when it releases first-quarter 2026 results tomorrow. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $446.8 million for quarterly revenues suggests a rise of 8.4% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The consensus estimate for the quarterly bottom line has been stable in the past 30 days at 22 cents per share. The figure indicates an increase of 22.2% from the year-earlier quarter.



In the trailing four quarters, this Rockford, MI-based player delivered an earnings surprise of 31.8%, on average. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% in the last reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Affect Wolverine’s Q1 Results

Wolverine’s quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from brands, strong execution within its Active portfolio, direct-to-consumer strength, product innovation, premiumization, global expansion and disciplined operational execution. The company has been streamlining its portfolio, investing in high-growth brands and enhancing supply-chain capabilities.



The company has been focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer channels, which have become increasingly vital in reaching customers directly and building brand loyalty. Wolverine is also enhancing product assortments through performance-focused footwear innovations, lifestyle offerings and premium product launches designed to capture high-margin demand.



The company is intensifying investments behind its largest growth brands, particularly Merrell and Saucony, while continuing to reposition Wolverine and Sweaty Betty for improved profitability and stronger consumer relevance. Additionally, Wolverine is pursuing international expansion opportunities to strengthen its foothold. All the aforesaid efforts are likely to have driven the company’s top and bottom lines in the quarter under review.



In its lastearnings call management had projected first-quarter 2026 revenues of $445-$450 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.5% at the mid point, or 5.1% on a constant-currency basis. It anticipated the Active Group revenues to have grown in high-single digits year over year in the first quarter. It had expected an adjusted operating margin of 6.6%, up 30 basis points. WWW had guided adjusted EPS of 20-22 cents for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s Merrell and Saucony brands’ revenues currently stand at $161 million and $158 million, respectively, showing increases of 6.6% and 21.5% year over year. The consensus mark for the Active Group’s revenues is pegged at $364 million, reflecting a rise of 11.3% year over year.



However, the company is facing headwinds, including tariff pressures, which are expected to have weighed on its quarterly performance. Management had expected gross margin to reflect a 260-basis point unmitigated tariff hit in the first quarter. It had expected a gross margin of 47.5% for the first quarter, down 10 basis points year over year. Also, intensifying competition within the footwear industry adds another layer of complexity. Softness in the company’s Work Group may further continue to act as a deterrent. Management had anticipated, in its lastearnings call the Work Group to decline in the mid-single digit for the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Work Group’s revenues is pegged at $72 million, indicating a decline of 4% year over year.

What our Zacks Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wolverine this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Quote

Wolverine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank # 4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $2.49, up 9.7% year over year. Ralph Lauren’s top line is also expected to have increased year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



lululemon athletica inc. LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.69 indicates a decrease of 35% year over year.



LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average. The consensus estimate for LULU’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.44 billion, indicating a rise of 2.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.80 indicates a decrease of 21.7% year over year.



PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average. The consensus estimate for PVH’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.00 billion, indicating a rise of 0.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.