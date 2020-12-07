Here's How Walt Disney Stock Rose 22% Last Month

What happened

Shares of entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) gained 22.1% in November 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The House of Mouse generally followed the soaring market higher, apart from an outsized gain when investors caught wind of effective COVID-19 vaccines.

So what

Disney shares rose 11% in a single day on Nov. 9. The big news that day came from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), who revealed that their vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is more than 90% effective. Walt Disney's business is suffering deeper coronavirus cuts than most companies since the pandemic has strangled the income streams from both its theme parks and movie businesses. Any sign of a return to normal consumer behavior in 2021 and beyond counts as market-moving news for Disney, and the development of highly effective vaccines definitely falls in that category.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

There are actually several ultra-effective COVID-19 vaccines in the works, but Disney investors had been holding their breath for so long that we only saw one huge sign of relief last month. Disney shares are still trailing behind the broader market in 2020. Management was quick to adjust their long-term business plans in order to fit a shifting media market, throwing Disney's weight behind a serious video-streaming effort while cutting costs in a thousand and one ways. The fallen giant will surely get back on its feet again, and you should buy Disney stock at these low prices.







10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2021 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.