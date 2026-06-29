Here's How VLO's Strong Balance Sheet Helps Navigate Market Volatility

Valero Energy Corporation VLO operates a diversified portfolio spanning traditional refining, renewable diesel and ethanol operations. Driven by a robust network of 14 refineries and a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3 million barrels per day, Valero generates substantial cash flows from the production and marketing of transportation fuels. Supported by efficient operations, Valero has created a balance sheet that stands out among refining peers.

Valero maintains a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 29.9%, which is notably below the industry average of 37.3%. This conservative leverage profile reduces financing risk and limits interest-related obligations for the leading refiner. As a result, VLO is better positioned to navigate periods of weak refining margins or broader economic uncertainty.

A strong balance sheet enables Valero to invest with greater flexibility in growth projects, pursue strategic acquisitions and continue returning capital to shareholders. The leading refiner can fund opportunities without placing excessive pressure on its financial position. This financial strength enhances Valero’s long-term investment appeal and operational resilience.

Do PBF & DINO Have Strong Balance Sheets?

PBF Energy Inc. PBF and HF Sinclair Corporation DINO are two other refining players with robust balance sheets. PBF maintains a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 33.1%, while DINO’s stands at 22.2%. This balance sheet strength shields PBF and DINO during economic downturns.

VLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Valero shares have gained 92.9% over the past year compared with 38.2% growth registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 7.88X, above the broader industry average of 5.37X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO's 2026 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days.



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Valero currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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