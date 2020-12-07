Here's How United Natural (UNFI) Looks Ahead of Q1 Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to post an increase in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 9. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved down 8.8% in the past 30 days to 73 cents per share, it suggests a significant growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This provider of natural, organic and specialty food as well as non-food products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 49.3%.



The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.81 billion that indicates growth of 13.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

United Natural is witnessing increased consumer demand stemming from coronavirus-induced higher at-home consumption. Moreover, the company is gaining from cross selling efforts. Apart from these, United Natural’s lucrative acquisitions are yielding. Also, its focus on strategic growth efforts such as enhancing customer base and profitability is noteworthy.



However, United Natural is seeing escalated costs to maintain additional safety, health and welfare of its associates amid the pandemic. Moreover, lower demand for away from home services amid coronavirus is a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



United Natural sports a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of -7.17%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



McCormick & Company MKC currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Zacks Investment Research

