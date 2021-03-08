Here's How Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is Placed Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is likely to witness a decline in the top and the bottom line when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Mar 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $2.18 per share to $2.22 per share in the past seven days, suggesting a slump of 42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2020, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, suggesting a decline of 72.7% from the prior-year’s reported figure. Notably, Ulta Beauty delivered an earnings surprise of 8.6% in the last reported quarter. Also, this beauty retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 71.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating a decline of 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2020, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at almost $6 billion, indicating a fall of 19.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Ulta Beauty is battling various coronavirus-induced hurdles like capacity restriction. The company began fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 with nearly all stores open for retail. However, management in its last earnings call warned that due to the resurgence in coronavirus cases, market-specific government limitations may increase, leading to lower operating hours, restrictions on in-store capacity and mandatory store closures in a few cases. The company also stated that although it is well placed for the holiday season and is encouraged with the early holiday sales trends in November, the operating landscape continues to be dynamic. Incidentally, Ulta Beauty expects comparable store sales decline of 12-14% in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from these, the company is incurring various pandemic-induced costs. Notably, Ulta Beauty expects $15-$20 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus-led costs during the quarter under review. Certainly, increase in such costs is likely to have put pressure on the company’s performance during the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, the company’s makeup category has been under pressure due to consumers’ changing behavior amid the pandemic as well as restricted innovation in categories.



Nevertheless, Ulta Beauty’s skincare category is doing well thanks to consumers’ increased at-home grooming trends amid the pandemic that includes greater focus on skincare and hair. Additionally, the company is undertaking measures to strengthen its omni-channel presence. To this end, its e-commerce operations have been strong, on the back of solid buy online pickup in store services. The persistence of such trends is likely to have aided fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ulta Beauty this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Ulta Beauty carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +6.24%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Zumiez ZUMZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

