Here's How TSM Targets Growth With Strong Cash Position

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, popularly known as TSMC, holds a dominant position in the global semiconductor industry. The company delivered a strong financial and operational performance in the first quarter of 2026.

TSMC ended the quarter with approximately TWD 3.4 trillion or about $106 billion in cash and marketable securities, while generating TWD 699 billion in operating cash flow. This substantial liquidity gives TSMC the flexibility to aggressively expand advanced manufacturing capacity, invest in overseas fabs and accelerate next-generation technologies without straining its balance sheet.

With its strong technology leadership and differentiated manufacturing capabilities, Taiwan Semiconductor is well positioned to benefit from the long-term growth trends driven by 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The company expects its 2026 capital budget to come in at the higher end of its projected $52–$56 billion range, reflecting confidence in ongoing customer demand and continued investment in advanced technologies and production capacity.

Despite heavy investment spending, TSMC reaffirmed its commitment to steadily increasing cash dividends. The company also projected second-quarter 2026 revenues in the range of $39 billion to $40.2 billion, supported by strong demand for advanced process technologies and AI infrastructure.

Peer Update

Sensata ST generated free cash flow of $104.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 20.7% year over year. Management noted that this was a record first-quarter free cash flow result, driven by working capital initiatives focused on inventory reduction and supplier payment-term optimization, while capital spending of $17.9 million was below the prior-year quarter.

However, ST ended the quarter with $2.83 billion of long-term debt and $635.1 million of cash, implying net debt of $2.23 billion. Net leverage declined to 2.65X trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, and Sensata continues to prioritize deleveraging. Despite the improvement, the company’s debt load could limit financial flexibility for larger acquisitions or more aggressive share repurchases if end markets soften.

ASML Holding ASML continues to see robust demand for its wafer fabrication equipment, driven by increasing adoption of advanced semiconductors in AI data centers and hyperscale computing infrastructure. The company maintains strong profitability and healthy cash flow generation, supported by its premium lithography systems, recurring service income and extensive installed customer base.

ASML’s sizable order backlog further strengthens visibility into future revenue growth. The company continues to enhance shareholder returns through consistent dividend growth and ongoing share buyback initiatives.

TSM Stock Price Performance

Shares of TSMC have gained 104.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 109%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 29% in the same period.

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TSMC’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, TSM trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 11.53X, above the industry median of 10.56X.

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TSM Stock Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM’s 2026 earnings has moved north 4.8% over the past 30 days.

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TSM stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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