Here's How TransUnion (TRU) Gained 16.5% in the Past 6 Months

TransUnion TRU has gained 16.5% in the past six months, outperforming the 8.7% growth of the industry it belongs to and 5.1% growth in the S&P 500 composite.

Reasons Behind the Rally

TransUnion's vast data repository is its standout asset and a formidable entry barrier. The high costs of acquiring or creating such data is challenging for newcomers to replicate, thus reinforcing TransUnion's competitive edge and market position.

TransUnion's growth in recent years is attributed to its strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions focus on unique data, expansion in vertical markets, and international expansion. In April 2022, the company acquired Verisk Financial Services for $515 million, which is expected to enhance insights, financial inclusion, fraud prevention, and risk management. The September 2021 acquisition of Neustar bolstered the competitive stance in digital marketing and identity fraud. These acquisitions enable market entry and portfolio diversification.

TransUnion is thriving through strategic partnerships and innovative product launches. Recently, it collaborated with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Connex, utilizing first-party data for targeted CTV campaigns. Additionally, TransUnion partnered with Getaround to enhance risk assessment using TruVision Traditional Auto Insurance Score, benefiting good drivers and the Getaround marketplace.

The company also introduced TruIQ Data Enrichment, offering unlimited access to pseudonymized TransUnion credit data, and TruLookup Veteran Connect to aid state agencies in supporting U.S. veterans across state lines. These initiatives highlight TransUnion's commitment to tailored solutions and market innovation.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The following better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector are worth consideration:

Verisk Analytics VRSK has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four previous quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 9.9% The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, which reflects a decrease of 8.2% from the year-ago figure. Earnings are pegged at $5.71 per share for 2023, up 14% from the year-ago figure. VRSK currently holds a Zacks Rank #2(Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Automatic Data ADP currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings implies growth of 6.3% and 11.1%, respectively.

Broadridge BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 0.5%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings calls for a rise of 7.2% and 8.8%, respectively.

