Here's How to Save Up to $50 on Paramount Plus and Score a Free Fire Stick Along the Way

If it seems like the holiday deals are rolling out earlier than usual this year, you're not imagining things. A number of big-name retailers are offering up major promotions in October in an effort to encourage consumers to start spending their money sooner. And taking advantage of those deals could help you score some sweet savings.

But it's not things like toys and apparel you can snag on the cheap right now. If you're looking to add a streaming service to your personal rotation, now's a great time to look at Paramount Plus. Not only can you sign up at half of the service's normal rate, but you can score a free Fire Stick Lite in the process.

How does half off of streaming sound to you?

Right now, you can save 50% on an annual subscription to Paramount Plus and score a free

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite as well. Now, the amount you'll pay for Paramount Plus will depend on the type of service you want. If you're willing to deal with ads, you'll pay $24.99 for a year of service, down from $49.99. If you don't want to be interrupted by ads (which is totally understandable), the service will cost $49.99, down from $99.99.

In addition, as a thank you for signing up, you'll get a free Fire Stick Lite, which normally retails for $29.99. If you don't need a streaming device but have a loved one who does, you can snag your free Fire Stick and give it as a gift during the holidays.

Should you sign up for this deal?

If you've been thinking of signing up for Paramount Plus, then now's definitely the time to do it. But before you take that leap, you'll want to ask yourself two basic questions:

Will I use this service? Can I afford it?

A lot of people sign up for streaming services and then end up using them infrequently. So think about how much downtime you tend to have and how many streaming services you have already. If you work long hours, have an active social life, and already pay for another streaming service or two, then a Paramount Plus subscription may not be necessary.

Also, think about your financial situation. Are you already unable to pay your credit card bill in full each month? If so, then frankly, you probably shouldn't be spending any money on non-essential expenses until you've managed to work your way out of that hole.

Even if you don't have existing debt, if money has been very tight lately (which is the case for many people due to inflation), you may want to think twice before taking on yet another expense. You don't want to run into a situation where you land in credit card debt because you signed up for a service you couldn't easily swing.

Otherwise, you may find that signing up for Paramount Plus gives you access to loads of content that helps you get your mind off of life. And that's definitely not a bad thing.

