Here's How to Retire Far Earlier (Even If Another Downturn Strikes)

A simple mindset shift, more bicycle riding, and other small adjustments to your daily routine can move your retirement date years or even decades earlier, personal finance and lifestyle blogger Pete Adeney (a.k.a Mr. Money Mustache) explained to The Motley Fool in an interview three years ago. Since then, his frugal methods have continued to rise in popularity, and his ideas have morphed into foundational bricks as part of a growing movement referred to as financial independence, retire early (FIRE).

By turning a cold shoulder to consumerism and embracing an alternative perspective, people can dramatically reduce their expenses without sacrificing their lifestyle, FIRE proponents argue. Even more, Mr. Money Mustache believes that many of the same lifestyle changes required to live on a smaller portion of your income can actually improve your life.

But has the current coronavirus-induced recession exposed vulnerabilities in FIRE? After all, much of the FIRE movement was popularized during the longest bull market in history -- and investing excess savings in wealth-building assets like the Vanguard Total Stock Market (NASDAQMUTFUND: VTSAX) index fund was frequently heralded as an important pillar to achieving financial independence. Following a brutal stock market crash earlier this year in which many index funds temporarily lost more than 30% of their value, and with unemployment rates at higher levels than the 2008-2009 Great Recession, the FIRE movement has attracted new criticism.

In a follow-up interview with Mr. Adeney, however, the influential financial blogger sets the record straight: FIRE is alive and well. Even more, he's bringing some actionable advice to the table to help people build serious momentum toward retirement and prepare for the next market crash.

Pete Adeney, who retired at the age of 30, loves to spend quality time with his son. Image source: Pete Adeney (used with permission).

FIRE vs. COVID-19

The recent market turmoil, job eliminations, and overall economic contraction don't detract from the FIRE movement at all. If anything, these circumstances reinforce FIRE's strengths, Adeney argues.

The pandemic has definitely been a painful thing for most of the world, but if I had to pick the ideal life arrangement to ride it out, it would be as a person with a lot of flexibility -- a big cushion in areas of both money and schedule. And this is really all that we're talking about when we use the terms "financially independent" or "retired early."

Getting more granular, Pete provided some examples of how FIRE has helped him navigate this pandemic. Money and employment prospects weren't a concern at all for him (after all, his high savings rate has already helped him retire); school cancellation for his son simply meant that Pete dialed back some of his hobby projects in exchange for more quality parent time; and restaurant and gym closures weren't an issue, either, since he already enjoys cooking food and gets most of his recreational activity on his feet or bicycles.

Finally, as a do-it-yourselfer, Pete was in a position to help others. "I was even able to serve up reasonably good haircuts (and home and bike/car maintenance) for anyone who needed help!" he explained.

Meanwhile, other FIRE practitioners who were well on their way to financial independence but hadn't yet stashed away enough money to retire, still likely took solace in the fact that they had already perfected the skill of living significantly below their means. Further, though their stock holdings probably fell sharply during the coronavirus market crash, most individuals following Mr. Money Mustache's advice likely had more cash set aside than they would have had if they were spending more than 90% of their income like most Americans do. Sure, job loss is never fun -- but those practicing FIRE principles were likely more prepared than many Americans.

Getting started

So, FIRE is not only recession-proof but even helpful during tough times? Then sign me up. But how do people get started?

If you've found yourself in a tough spot today and want to get on a better financial path, Mr. Money Mustache wants to help. Here are eight of his common-sense yet powerful ideas to help you accelerate your wealth building before the next downturn strikes.

1. It all boils down to a single number

"Becoming wealthy (and having the option of early retirement) is way simpler than most people realize," Adeney told The Fool. "It depends solely on your savings rate, which is the proportion of your take-home pay that you can save, while living happily on the rest." He continued:

If you double your salary, and then double your spending, you are not a single day closer to retirement, even if you are saving a higher number of absolute dollars. But if you can learn to be happy with less spending, things get interesting very quickly.

Think about it. If you let lifestyle creep get the best of you and your expenses steadily rise over a lifetime as your pay increases, then you've become accustomed to living on a much higher level of annual expenses and subsequently need a much larger portfolio from which you can safely withdraw money each year to fund your lifestyle. Sure, your retirement may look fancier if you follow this approach, but it may take significantly longer to achieve that retirement. Conversely, if you work on lowering your expenses, you'll not only boost the percentage of your income going toward savings, but you will also reduce the amount of savings you'll need to fund your more frugal -- and possibly even more enjoyable (more on this below) -- retirement.

What's the end result of slashing your expenses and increasing your savings rate instead of engaging in your average consumerism? Financial independence can come far sooner.

Image source: Getty Images.

Adeney is adamant that boosting your savings rate can have a profound impact on building wealth.

Quick shortcut: Aim to save at least half of your after-tax income, which will get you from zero to financial independence in less than 17 years. If you can live on one third of your pay, this freedom number drops to only 10 years.

Putting some numbers to Mr. Money Mustache's example, someone who took home $70,000 annually while living on about $23,000 could retire in just 10 years, assuming they earned an average annual return on their invested savings of 5%. This would give them a portfolio large enough to withdraw just 4% annually (a small enough amount that the portfolio will likely grow over time even as funds are withdrawn) to fund their current lifestyle.

2. It's deceptively simple and easy, but almost nobody is doing it



Importantly, Pete notes that these high savings rates aren't exclusively available to high earners but are "actually feasible on a middle-class income in relatively affordable countries like the U.S." Even more, cutting expenses can often be quite easy, he says.

But if this is the case, why have most people accumulated too much debt and too little savings?

One reason saving far more than 10% of your income sounds so difficult to the uninitiated, Adeney argues, is simply because it's unconventional. Many Americans "make supremely inefficient decisions which cause them to spend a lot of money without getting much happiness in return, leading to a very low savings rate or, even worse, spending most of their lives in debt," he says.

Do you want a different outcome than $30,000 car loans, thousands in credit card debt, an anemic savings rate, and minimal savings (if any at all)? It's easy, as long as you make different choices than your peers and neighbors.

3. If you do it right, it requires zero sacrifice



Fundamental to embracing abnormally high savings rates that can move the needle on your retirement is revisiting the idea of happiness -- both for yourself and those around you.

Choosing a bike over a car for transportation is one of Mr. Money Mustache's favorite life hacks. Image source: Pete Adeney (used with permission).

As a topic that Adeney regularly and passionately discusses on his blog, let's give him the floor on this one:

The underlying assumption in rich countries is that "More spending equals more happiness." But it turns out, this is completely wrong. In many cases, you can spend less money and end up much happier. Just one quick example. Imagine that you're choosing a place to live. One is 4 miles from your workplace, and the second is 20 miles away. Most people barely give a second thought to this difference, especially if they like something more about the further location -- nicer backyard, better appliances, or some other minor factor. But this tiny decision will destroy about $54,000 of wealth every decade in car costs alone, plus about 1,600 hours of your time (which might be worth another $80,000), and could make the difference between a healthy, muscular physique and being couch-bound and dosed on heart medication, when compared to living closer to work and choosing to commute by bike. Even better -- your mental health will see a similar boost. And as it turns out, win/win decisions like this are all over the place. It only takes a handful of them to make the difference between "broke" and "millionaire" in a relatively short period.

TLDR: Don't assume eliminating or reducing expenses will make your life more difficult.

Consider the hack I learned from Pete three years ago that I've been joyfully employing ever since -- the simple skill of cutting my own hair. By doing this, I've saved both time and money by not having to drive to a barber shop and dish out $20 every few weeks. The $80 hair trimmer I bought several years ago has saved me hundreds of dollars and dozens of car trips.

Further, if these annual savings are invested in stocks and average a 5% annualized return or greater, this one enjoyable change will add thousands of dollars toward my retirement every decade. As Adeney says, it's a win/win.

4. There's a hack for everything



Of course, I'm no expert in FIRE methods yet. So I asked Mr. Money Mustache about where I should look to next to continue improving my savings rate.

Fortunately, Pete says there's plenty of areas where the average American can take an axe to their expenses.

In every category of life that involves spending money, there is the American Way, and then there is the Smart Way. Groceries and restaurants? You could spend $3,000 per year for a ridiculously healthy diet or $15,000 for one that lands you permanently in stretch pants. Schools for your kids? Some people pay $40,000 for private school tuition; others find an equally good education in a public school in a different location. Housing, clothing, haircuts, vacations, weddings, gifts, sports, leisure and recreation activities. And on the income side of life: promotions, job changes, owning rental properties or choosing a house where you can offset most of your mortgage by renting out an apartment. All of this is completely under your control, but all of your peers are completely out of control, so they will tend to make average choices. And they will tend to spend at a level proportional to their income, which prevents them from ever getting ahead.

While it certainly sounds doable to cut back expenses in some of these areas, do FIRE followers have to be a star player in every category to retire far earlier? Not at all.

It's important to note that you don't have to get everything right. If you live in San Francisco, you do have the option of moving. But you can also choose to stay and just understand that your housing will cost more. You can make up for expensive choices in one area by earning more money and/or streamlining in other areas. There is plenty of wiggle room, as long as you always apply a critical eye to your spending and do your best to be efficient at least most of the time.

5. Understand the big picture

People should zoom out and realize why it's so hard to get their spending under control. By understanding why we are so prone to making financial mistakes, we will have a better shot at making better decisions, Mr. Money Mustache says.

The reason that we all suck at money so much is that, unfortunately, we are all human beings. And since humans are social creatures, our default way of determining what is "normal" is to look around and see what everybody else is doing. And that's before we even get to the major multiplying factor of marketing campaigns. Sure, we all laugh at advertising because it's annoying and we think we're immune to it, but we do so at our own peril. Over time, advertisers always have the advantage. The reason marketers win is because they are well-trained in psychology and persuasion. Over time, they are able to make enormous changes and make us want things that are actually useless or even life-destroying.

Known on his blog for his disdain for pick-up trucks because of their gas-guzzling inefficiency and high price tags, Mr. Money Mustache points to them as an example of the poor spontaneous purchase decisions that good marketing can lead to.

From an engineering standpoint, these vehicles are an almost cartoon-like example of inefficient design. But from a marketing perspective, they are ruthlessly efficient -- machines which are designed to separate gullible men from their paychecks via a lifetime system of monthly payments.

6. Turn your human flaws into opportunities

The key to escaping from the social pressure and persuasive marketing messages that can get us into financial trouble is to be aware of our human flaws and biases and know how to turn them on their heads.

Image source: Getty Images.

For instance, instead of playing into the herd behavior of buying an inefficient vehicle you can't afford just because all of your neighbors have one, you should make this herd behavior your ally by being the herder, Pete says. By being a leader instead of a follower, you can not only save fifty grand on a truck you didn't need in the first place, but also influence others around you to similarly be wise with their money. More importantly, you'll likely have more time to spend with others and more energy to be a better friend, as you won't be enslaved to payments you should have never signed up for in the first place.

Adeney specifically advises people to take the time to better understand human cognitive biases so that we can recognize when we are being irrational.

We have a whole other raft of weaknesses that we can turn around to become strengths. "Anchoring" means that the first number you throw out in a negotiation becomes the basis for all future thinking -- it's the reason that "Regular price $999, now on sale for $399" remains a powerful trick. Hedonic adaptation means that when you buy yourself something new, the pleasure wears off fairly quickly and you end up no happier than before the purchase -- unless you apply certain tricks that can make the joy last longer.

For further reading on these topics, Adeney recommends Wikipedia's summary of cognitive biases and Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely.

7. Enjoy the journey



Does all this sound like too much? Adeney says people should take comfort knowing that many people have gone before them, shaving decades off of their working careers. More importantly, Pete emphasizes that people shouldn't take things so far that they don't enjoy the process.

When I followed this path in order to retire at 30, it was painless because I felt that I was living a great life the whole time. There were no compromises or sacrifices, probably because I grew up in a lower income family, so even having the wealth to buy a nice bike and a shiny microwave oven was a thrill in my 20s. But some people take things to the extreme and cut out too many of the joys of life along with the waste, in hopes of getting to retirement even faster. Don't be this person. Yes, you should always challenge your assumptions and embrace challenges. Walking home from the grocery store on a winter night with a heavy backpack is exhilarating and fun. But watching your children have to dodge speeding traffic and inhale car exhaust because you moved to a car-centric neighborhood to save money is not. Because remember, the only point of financial independence in the first place is to make your life happier and more fun. So why not insist on making the journey there happy and fun, as well, so you can start getting the rewards immediately instead of 10 years from now?

Image source: Getty Images.

8. Retirement is really just the starting line

Having already spent 15 years in retirement, Adeney has had quite a bit of time to think things through. His biggest lesson? "Financial independence doesn't solve all of your problems," he says. "Just the ones relating to money and time."

But this doesn't mean early retirement isn't worth pursuing. Its beauty, he says, comes from the flexibility it gives you to bounce back from challenges and pursue projects for reasons beyond the potential income streams they bring.

Financial independence, combined with a lifetime of hard work that you genuinely care about for reasons other than the money, is life in its purest form, and I wouldn't trade the opportunity for anything else. And I wish you your own version of this same opportunity.

Achieving financial independence certainly sounds enticing. Not only is the math behind early retirement more achievable than it seems on the surface, but Mr. Money Mustache makes a compelling case for the journey itself. Spend less while enjoying life more? I'm game.

FIRE will undoubtedly look different for everyone. Maybe your journey begins with increasing your savings rate from 0% to 10% by spending smarter in several areas. For someone else, it may be time to go from a 30% savings rate to a 40% savings rate by moving closer to work, selling that unnecessary extra vehicle, and biking to work.

Wherever you're at in your financial journey and no matter how ambitious you want to be about cutting expenses, don't ever underestimate the powerful impact that boosting your savings rate can have on your financial well-being.

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

