Here’s How to Position Yourself Going Into 2024

The year is quickly coming to a close. And what a year it’s been…

The regional banking crisis, the Israel-Hamas conflict and central bank action have rocked the stock market. Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence craze, the moderation in Treasury yields and energy stocks’ return to favor have supported higher stock prices.

But amid the volatility, InvestorPlace analysts Louis Navellier, Luke Lango and Eric Fry have been able to give their subscribers the best profit opportunities in the market.

They’ve stayed calm and watched for opportunities. Because the reality is that you can be successful no matter which way the market turns. You just need to find the right stocks and make the right moves.

Here’s what we mean…

In 2023 alone, Louis has booked some big winners, like a 4% gain on United Microelectronics ( UMC )… a 147.1% gain on GasLog Partners LP ( GLOP )… and a 338.2% gain on Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH )

gain on United Microelectronics ( )… a gain on GasLog Partners LP ( )… and a gain on Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ) Eric has made some great returns on LEAPS trades, including a 115% partial gain on DBC calls… a 116% partial gain on TLT puts… as well as a 9% profit on Eramet ( ERMAY )

partial gain on DBC calls… a partial gain on TLT puts… as well as a profit on Eramet ( ) This year, Luke closed some big winners, including 313.2% on Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)… 102.5% on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)… 160.6% on Impinj, Inc. (PI)… and 340.5% on NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Now as we head into 2024 the biggest question is: What’s next?

Louis, Luke and Eric all agree the market is at a turning point – and on a path higher as we head into the New Year.

As the Editor in Chief at InvestorPlace, I work every day with Louis, Luke and Eric to help them bring you the best independent investment analysis and recommendations in the world.

And that means I get to spend a lot of time on video calls talking to some of the world’s top investors in real time.

Today, I want to share what that’s like – by sharing a video call between Luke and me…

A Banner Year for Tech Stocks

2023 has been a banner year for tech stocks. The tech-heavy NASDAQ surged about 36% year-to-date – a far cry from its dismal performance in 2022, where the index plunged 33.1%.

The NASDAQ’s strong run this year is thanks in large part to the “Magnificent 7” – Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – as they prospered from the artificial intelligence craze.

Then, investors turned increasingly more bullish on tech after the Federal Reserve hit the pause button on its interest rate hike cycle. Finally, a recovering U.S. economy and cooling inflation are boosting the tech sector.

But, as we know, what goes up cannot stay up forever, so should we expect another big year from tech in 2024? And, more importantly, should we invest in tech next year?

Luke offers his thoughts in this special video call. Luke also shares his outlook on the crypto industry for next year, including the level he expects Bitcoin to hit next year. Click here or click the play button below to find out what Luke has to say. His answers might surprise you.

