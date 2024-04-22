Here's How to Play Xcel Energy (XEL) Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.15% in the last quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 82 cents on revenues of $4.02 billion.



Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. At present, Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of -6.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Hence, it is presumed that Xcel Energy is unlikely to beat estimates this earnings season.



Can Xcel Energy Still Ride on Rising Customer Volumes?

Xcel Energy has been efficiently serving its electric and natural gas customers in eight states of the United States. High quality and reliable services provided by the company attract new customers and allow Xcel Energy to serve an expanding electric and natural gas customer base. The company registered an increase in electric and natural customers in 2023, accompanied by a surge in demand. Xcel Energy is expected to add more customers in 2024, while its electric sales volumes are expected to improve by 2% from 2023 levels.



The company has been investing steadily and has a long-term investment plan to further strengthen its transmission & distribution operation, focus on carbon-free electricity generation, and improve the reliability of electricity generation. It aims to spend $39 billion during the 2024-2028 time frame. Xcel Energy plans to invest nearly $22 billion in strengthening its electric distribution and transmission operations in the 2024-2028 time period. Almost $5.5 billion will be invested in renewables in the same time frame.



These positive initiatives will assist the company in serving its expanding customer base more efficiently. Courtesy of rising capital investment, the company will also register a strong CAGR of 9% in the 2023-2028 time period. The new electric and natural gas rate case approval by different commissions also ensures that proper funds are being generated from the capital invested.



However, Xcel Energy’s operations are subject to commodity price fluctuations and other risks associated with energy markets and energy production. Despite the existing fuel recovery mechanisms in most of its service territories, higher fuel costs could significantly impact the results of operations if expenses are not recovered. The still high-interest rates pose a concern for Xcel Energy as it funds a major portion of its long-term projects through borrowings.



Despite the expected near-term earnings miss and some headwinds, it is advisable to hold on to this stock over the long term, given its positive fundamentals and its ability to increase shareholder value by hiking 5-7% of the dividend rate annually, subject to approval from its board.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on Apr 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has moved up by 5.3% in the past 60 days.



PPL Corporation PPL is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has moved up by 2% in the past 60 days.



Exelon Corporation EXC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EXC’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 5.69%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has moved up by 1.4% in the past 30 days.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.