Here’s How To Master Your Closet Remodel: Guide And Tips

Your closest is not the focal point of your home, but that doesn’t make it unimportant. In fact, it is just the opposite. A well-designed closet is, in many ways, the foundation of an organized and practical dwelling space. A well-designed closet depends on a few things:

Amount of space you have to work with

Budget

What you plan to store

In any case, a closet remodel is an opportunity to transform a basic or inadequate closet into a fortress of functionality, efficiency and style.

If your home improvement goals for the year involve remodeling a closet, our how-to guide will help you get your plans on the right track. Read on to learn all about our top closet remodeling tips and best practices.

Getting Started on a Closet Remodel

While any would-be closet remodeler is probably most excited about selecting and installing shelving, drawers and closet rods, don’t get ahead of yourself. The first step in a successful closet remodel is to take inventory, says Allie Mann, an interior designer with Case Design + Build in Falls Church, Virginia.

“You need to do a general analysis of what is working and what is not working,” says Mann, explaining that this includes not only storage elements but your personal belongings as well.

In other words, go through your closet and remove items you don’t intend to wear or use anymore (to donate, sell or throw away). You should also remove anything that should be stored elsewhere.

Then, take a look at everything that remains so that when you start working on the layout, you’ll have an idea of what type of configuration makes the most sense for you. Someone who likes to wear long cardigans and dresses, for example, will need plenty of tall hanging space, whereas a shoe enthusiast is going to need plenty of shoe storage).

Create a Closet Remodeling Plan

Once you’ve taken inventory of the items in your closet, you can start mapping out your closet remodeling plan. While it isn’t a bad idea to weave some flexibility into the plan (in case you get a brilliant idea later on), this plan will serve as the framework to your closet remodel. It should address the four main facets of a closet remodel:

Cost

Space

Materials

Design/layout

1. Determine Your Budget

Your budget will dictate many things about the project, like the materials you select and whether you bring in a professional installer or set everything up yourself.

2. Measure Your Closet

Obviously, you need to know the size of your closet before you start making decisions about layout and storage components. A standard reach-in closet will probably be an easier measure than a walk-in but, no matter what, you are going to need to know the height, width and depth of the entire space.

If you are working with a closet design firm, they will likely measure on your behalf, says Mann.

3. Choose Your Closet System And/Or Materials

Wire vs. melamine vs. custom millwork vs. a mishmash of materials? DIY vs. closet specialist vs. professional designer? These answers are highly dependent on your budget, but the options are many.

4. Design Your Closet

This is far and away the fun part. This is the stage where you get to decide what features you are going to include and how everything will be situated within the space. Once this stage is complete, so is the planning phase.

Types of Closet Systems

As for the various closet systems out there, what is the difference between them all? And does it really matter which one you select?

All are capable of providing the components needed to store everything from your weekend athleisure gear to formalwear and beyond, but each solution will have a different look and feel, says Jeffrey Phillip, a New York City-based professional organizer and interior designer. The best choice, he says, is the one that best meets your needs.

Here is a breakdown of the four options:

DIY Closet

For those on a tight budget, or anyone looking for a simple solution to your closet conundrums, consider skipping closet systems altogether, Phillip says. Instead, get a nice shelf and a closet rod from your local home improvement store.

Then, add an unassuming dresser and maybe some bins or plastic drawers. Believe it or not, you can put these nondescript pieces together in a very beautiful way, Phillip explains.

Pre-Fab Wire Closet Systems

Pre-fab wire closet systems are popular, thanks to their versatility and accessibility. They work well in small and walk-in closets alike, and you can find them at home improvement and organizing stores.

While it is feasible to configure a wire closet system on your own with individual components (a shelf here, a wire rack there), you can also purchase an out-of-the-box option.

Semi-Custom Closets

Semi-custom closets are those that you map out, one-on-one, with a closet specialist (if you are envisioning someone who works at a store with the world ‘closets’ in its name, you are correct). The specialist will help you determine how to best layout your space and which components (drawers, shelves, etc.) are best.

While more expensive than the pre-fab route, semi-custom allows for professional measuring and installation if you so choose.

Custom Closet

Finally, you’ve got the fully custom closest. This option is the most expensive because it involves custom millwork (i.e. wooden cabinets made just for you) and other higher-end pieces.

Chances are, if you are putting together a closet with custom components, you are probably also working with an interior designer who can help you with measurements, layout and installation.

Personal Touches and Things to Consider

What if your budget dictates an out-of-the solution, but you still want to show your individuality inside your closet? No worries, Philip says. While he suggests making your clothes the focal point, any closet has space for flair. A few ideas:

Add some wallpaper or a pop of color (in the form of paint) to the back wall.

In a walk-in closet, hang some art on the wall or lay down an area rug.

Install lighting in interior cabinets or above the door frame.

Make sure all your hangers are uniform.

Be aware that corners can be tricky, so get creative in those hard-to-reach spaces (many closet pros like so-called extension rods, which is an adjustable/extendable rod that can easily be tucked away when not in use and subsequently pulled out when you need to reach it).

Closet doors are tricky. Phillip suggests avoiding sliding doors if at all possible because they interfere with the ability to make the best use of the space. Use full-size doors if possible. Bifold doors are your next best option.

Remember that the ultimate goal of a closet remodel is to make your life easier (by making it easier to stay organized and find what you need), says Phillip, so regardless of the system or solution you select make sure that this is the end result.

