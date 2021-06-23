Here’s How to Make Life-Changing Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Imagine how your life would be different with just a few critical calls in the market.

Source: Shutterstock

So imagine your life if you’d bought:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) for 39 cents per share.

(NASDAQ: ) for 39 cents per share. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for $1.38 per share.

(NASDAQ: ) for $1.38 per share. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50 cents per share.

I recommended those stocks at those prices, and my subscribers collected massive gains.

On a personal level, I’m proud to say my stock system helped make me a millionaire by 30 … achieve the #1 ranking by the prestigious Hulbert Digest for my 20-year performance … and build a life of luxury, with a trust that’s big enough to take care of my family for generations.

I owe it all to those stock picks and many, many others with similar huge gains.

I’m not sharing this with you to brag, but rather because I want to clear up a popular myth among investors, especially those new to the game: I didn’t achieve those gains with market timing, or just by getting lucky. It was all about the numbers.

You see, I’m a numbers guy.

I have loved math my entire life, and I have used math and technology to help me find the stocks poised to make huge moves in the market.

For example, as the pandemic began to ebb in the spring and investors’ fears about inflation began to ramp up, I did my research — and I told my readers to hold tight. I cautioned the market will narrow to favor those stocks with superior earnings and sales figures in the first quarter.

Luckily, it looks as if a “Goldilocks” environment of an accommodative Federal Reserve, and strong corporate earnings will continue. In fact, the second-quarter earnings season is expected to represent peak earnings.

And with my Portfolio Grader, I’m finding “Strong Buys” out there now.

In the past, I’ve used my analysis of the numbers to capture stock moves of 100%, 200% and even 500% in months instead of years.

And I am confident I can take that same approach to income — and to investing, for that matter.

The reality is there are better, and faster, ways to make income.

In the old days, they used to tell you not to put too much into stocks. “You need bonds. You need commodities. And you need to own gold, too.” Well, sadly, these days, none of those asset classes cut the mustard.

Here’s the good news:

Using modern technology and loads of data, I am able to identify which stocks are ready to skyrocket, and the gains can come in months, not years!

Gains like these can go a long way to securing your retirement, with the chance to collect triple-digit returns in a short time.

Yes, as wonderful as it is to own “the next Amazon” or “the next Google,” your big windfall may take 10 years…

But what you need to achieve financial freedom is simply about having more cash flowing in every month from your investments than flowing out in living expenses.

So, I set out on a different venture: my Accelerated Income Project 2021. This is a particular approach to income investing that can put thousands of dollars of cash into the hands of everyday Americans quickly and consistently.

And after crunching the data points thanks to huge recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other computing technologies, I’m finally ready to share what I’ve found.

There’s so much to tell, I’ve decided to hold an online presentation next Wednesday, June 30, to explain the full details.

The presentation I will give could hold the key to helping solve America’s retirement crisis.

You can sign up to view it for FREE simply by clicking here.

I really hope you can make it. This could rewrite your financial future.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

P.S. Don’t miss this special event, the Accelerated Income Project 2021.

On Wednesday, June 30, at 7 P.M. Eastern, I will unveil incredible new research geared toward putting massive, consistent cash payouts into the pockets of everyday Americans, like clockwork.

What I’m going to present could be a retirement game changer. Click here to learn more.

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Here’s How to Make Life-Changing Gains appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.