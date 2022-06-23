Here's How to Get a Free Month of Hulu

These days, a lot of people are cutting the cord with cable and signing up for streaming services instead. Not only might that be a more cost-effective way to go, but it could also give you access to more fresh content that you actually get good use out of.

Now if you already pay for a streaming service or two, you may be wondering whether it makes sense to add another to your personal mix. But if you've been toying with the idea of signing up for Hulu, here's some good news.

Hulu is offering new subscribers the option to try out the service for a full month at no cost. So if you're eager to see what it's about before adding another charge to your credit card tab, it could pay to sign up.

An easy way to test the waters

Hulu offers a number of options for those looking for more streaming entertainment. Its most basic plan costs just $6.99 a month, but that means signing up for ad-supported content. In other words, the cheapest plan will mean having to watch ads, and that could get annoying.

If you're willing to upgrade to Hulu's next tier, it'll cost $12.99 a month to enjoy ad-free content. Frankly, that may be a better bet. While you'll spend more than you will on the basic plan, the whole point of paying for Hulu is to get to sit back, relax, and enjoy quality content. Having to deal with ads could detract from that experience.

Finally, if you're looking for more content, you can spend $69.99 a month for Hulu + Live TV. You'll get access to over 75 live channels, plus access to Disney+ and ESPN+. It may be a package worth looking at if you have kids or are a big sports fan.

Start with the free Hulu trial

You might sign up for Hulu only to realize you don't really need the extra content. And in that case, why come to that realization after you've paid for it?

If you sign up for a free month-long Hulu trial, you'll get to see what content it offers and determine whether it's worth paying for. If you decide to keep your subscription, great. And if not, all you need to do is cancel before your credit card is charged.

Another thing to keep in mind is that your Hulu subscription is flexible. If you don't tend to stay home and watch as much TV during the summer, you can cancel your subscription for August and September, and then re-up in October. And if you'll be away for much of December, you can pause your subscription at that point.

Most streaming services work like this, in fact, so you get a ton of flexibility. And that makes them a great alternative to cable, which is not only more expensive, but often comes with a contract that could leave you paying for a service you're not really getting a lot out of.

