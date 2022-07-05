Here's How to Get 6% Cash Back on Amazon Prime Day

Many people are eagerly awaiting the start of Amazon Prime Day. Interestingly, it took a while for Amazon to release the official dates of the big event. Initially, all the retail giant would say was that the two-day shopping extravaganza was scheduled for July.

But now, we know officially that Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13. During that time, shoppers can expect numerous bargains on items ranging from housewares to apparel to electronics. And if you use one specific credit card on Prime Day, you might snag an impressive amount of cash back on your purchases.

Make the most of Prime Day

If you have items on your wish list you've been hoping to buy, then it pays to see whether any of them are discounted on Prime Day. In fact, you may even want to think about some of your future purchasing needs and load up on goods during Prime Day if you can swing that financially (think holiday gifts while they're marked down).

But if you're going to take advantage of Prime Day this year, it pays to sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. That's because using that card during Prime Day could score you 6% cash back on your purchases.

Now to be clear, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card already gives cardholders 5% cash back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. But on Prime Day, you'll get an extra 1% back for a total of 6%. And if you're a new cardholder, you can snag a $200 Amazon gift card as a welcome offer for a limited time.

In addition to earning loads of cash back at Amazon, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 2% cash back at restaurants, drugstores, and gas stations, and 1% back on other eligible purchases. If you use Amazon a lot, it may be a card worth applying for -- especially in time for Prime Day.

How to shop efficiently on Prime Day

Shopping on Prime Day can be a bit overwhelming. Often, the best deals during the two-day shopping event will drop without warning and be limited in availability. In other words, if a popular item is heavily discounted, it could sell out if you don't get in quickly.

Now the good news is that you can sign up to be notified of specific deals (either on Amazon.com, the Amazon app, or through Alexa). But that's a tactic seasoned Prime Day shoppers are apt to know about, so if you have big-ticket items on your wish list, prepare to be vigilant. And if you see a deal drop, don't hesitate -- add whatever it is to your cart and check out as quickly as you can.

At the same time, though, don't scoop up Prime Day deals simply because the items in question are on sale. Doing so might seem like a good idea. But if they're not items you need or want, you won't end up saving money -- you'll end up spending money needlessly. And while you might score 6% back on your purchase to soften that blow, at the end of the day, you should still limit your purchases to the items you require or truly desire.

