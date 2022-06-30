Here's How to Get $60 in Free Money for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is almost here, and many shoppers are eager to score the best deals. As you prepare your shopping list and clear your schedule, don't miss out on the chance to earn free money to spend on Prime Day. You could score free Amazon credits to pay for your Prime Day purchases. Find out what you need to do to get $60 in free money for Prime Day.

On July 12 and July 13, Amazon Prime members can score special deals during the annual two-day members-only event. If you're a Prime member who loves to save money, you may want to review these deals to see if you can save money on items you've been meaning to buy.

While you can save money with a great deal, you may also be able to get paid to shop. No, I'm not joking! You can earn free Amazon credits to make your Prime Day purchases even cheaper.

The company is offering credits to Prime members who complete specific tasks and by earning these credits, you could make the most of Amazon Prime Day.

How to earn up to $60 in Amazon credits

Amazon is currently busy promoting its Amazon Prime Day event. The brand is providing Prime members with free credits that can be redeemed on Prime Day. Some tasks can be completed for free, while others require you to spend some money. Find out how below:

Complete an Amazon Prime stampcard to earn $10 in credits

If you complete all four tasks and collect four stamps through Amazon's stampcard, you'll earn $10 in credits, which you can use to buy items on Prime Day. The good news is it's easy to earn the free $10. Here are the four tasks you must do to collect all four stamps:

Make a Prime-eligible purchase. Stream a show on Amazon Video. Listen to a song through Amazon Music Prime. Borrow an ebook on Prime Reading.

Give Amazon Photos a try to score $20 in credits

Amazon will reward you for trying Amazon Photos. Eligible Prime members who upload a photo for the first time through the Amazon photos app can earn a $20 Amazon promotional credit. This will allow you to save $20 off of your first eligible order of $40 or more on Prime Day.

Buy a Lightyear movie ticket to earn a $5 credit

Don't miss this offer if your family wants to see Lightyear in theaters. You can earn a $5 credit to use on Prime Day by purchasing one or more tickets to Lightyear through Atom Tickets. To earn the credit, use the code LIGHTYEAR during the checkout process.

Earn $20 in credits by purchasing $75 worth of P&G products

Now is the time to stock up on household cleaning supplies and essentials. You can earn $20 credits when you buy $75 worth of eligible Procter & Gamble products. You must purchase all eligible items in one transaction.

Buy an Elvis movie ticket to earn a $5 credit

You can score a $5 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day by seeing Elvis in theaters. Buy one or more tickets through Atom Tickets and use the code ELVIS to earn the credit.

You can only use these credits on Prime Day

Keep in mind these free credits can only be used during the Prime Day event on July 12 and July 13. If you don't use them, they will expire.

If you complete the tasks and earn the credits, make sure that you have a plan to put the credits to good use, so they don't go to waste. You can keep more money in your bank account by earning and using these free credits.

You should also review each offer's terms to ensure that you satisfy the conditions before the offer expires. Some offers may be limited and therefore unavailable to claim.

Become a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals

Only Prime members can score great deals on Prime Day. If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can get a free month so you don't miss out on savings.

If you're hoping to do a lot of shopping, now is the time to start saving for Prime Day.

Are you looking for other money-saving tips? Check out our personal finance resources.

