Here’s How to Buckle Up Today in Tesla Stock

There’s no argument the electric vehicle market has been a terrific spot for the short-term parking of capital in 2020. One name that has continued to make the case for a longer stay is EV champ Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But should investors see tomorrow as opportunistically as yesterday? Let’s see what’s happening off and on the Tesla stock price chart today, then reach a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). Nio (NYSE:NIO). Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO). Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI). Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). It’s a who’s who of EV stocks and the list doesn’t stop. It also includes Tesla.

In 2020 the EV market and all its related moving parts, prototypes and deals-on-wheels has grown exponentially vis-à-vis an influx of traditional initial public offerings and special purpose acquisition companies entering the market. It’s been big business on Wall Street. And for Main Street, most EV stocks soared higher. Tesla stock has climbed nearly 700% this year.

But over the course of this invasion of EV stocks, sustainability has to be questioned. Many names have already crashed within 2020’s Shangri-La hype, but the worst may be yet to come. The same, however, can’t be said for TSLA.

Wall Street’s EV script has a lot in common with the dot-com bust which counts a then much smaller Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) among the few survivors. More recently, investors can look at the cannabis market’s boom and bust cycle where even the largest producer, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), is being challenged. Many others in the space look like permanent casualties.

Bottom line, the ranks of survivorship within today’s group of publicly-listed EV companies, despite an obvious secular trend towards greener vehicles, will invariably thin out. Most of today’s compelling-sounding stories will fade and many of those same tickers will become massive long-term eyesores within portfolios. But not Tesla.

Tesla stock has been running over skeptics for the last couple years as its brand has emerged as the overwhelmingly popular face of the EV market. However, as an investment right here, right now, I’d choose to look at safety features found on the Tesla stock chart and its options market before making a purchase.

Tesla Stock Weekly Price Chart



My last analysis of Tesla at InvestorPlace was shortly after the stock broke out of a slightly-flawed ‘W’ base in late November. Roughly three and one-half months in duration, pattern depth of approximately 34% and sporting a nicely-trending stochastics setup, the technical takeaway was that Tesla looked like a strong buy out of an overall healthy-looking, corrective base.

Also offered was a forecast for a stock move to $650 inside the first quarter of 2021 and a March $600/$650 bull call spread. That prediction proved conservative and very profitable as TSLA shares reached nearly $700 in the first half of December. So, what have you done for me lately?

Technically, Tesla stock is at risk of some consolidation work today. That’s based on our measured move price target being fulfilled and an overbought bearish stochastics crossover on the weekly time frame. There is also the potential for anticipated backing and filling to turn into a larger correction for TSLA.

I’m not convinced a bigger corrective move is in the cards. However, major support backed by trendline, pattern, and Fibonacci supports is at much lower stock levels spanning from about $450 – $550. If you’re going to park some longer-term capital into Tesla stock today, I’d gladly suggest a dynamic February $630/$700 collar.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s currently hold positions in Nio (NIO), Electrameccanica (SOLO) and their derivatives but no other securities mentioned in this article.

The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.

