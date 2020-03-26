Here's How the Stimulus Bill Would Help Health Care

The stimulus bill meant to help mitigate the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic includes billions of dollars for the health-care industry.

Senators released the text of the bill late Wednesday night, after a day in which some details of the plan emerged while others remained sketchy.

The full bill, which will allocate roughly $2 trillion in total, is more than 800 pages long, and will be poured over extensively in the coming days. The House is expected to vote on the bill on Friday.

Here are some highlights from the Senate text of how the bill will affect the health-care industry.

Despite the bill nearing the finish line, S&P 500 futures were down 0.9% Thursday morning.

