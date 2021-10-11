Here's How the iPhone 13 Could Make You Richer

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 lineup has got off to a great start. Preorders for the iPhone 13 series have reportedly been stronger than that of the iPhone 12, which is probably the reason Apple has been ramping up production.

According to a post on MacRumors.com, Apple is reportedly reducing the production of older iPhone models in a bid to increase the output of the iPhone 13 lineup and reduce the wait times customers are currently facing. All of this bodes well for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS), two component suppliers whose chips can be found inside the new iPhones. iPhone success could mean rising stock prices for both of these suppliers.

The iPhone 13 could supercharge Skyworks' growth

Skyworks Solutions was a big beneficiary of the iPhone 12 lineup as Apple's first 5G smartphones triggered terrific growth in the company's top and bottom lines. The chipmaker's revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased 58% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, while net income more than doubled to $1.17 billion.

Apple produced 56% of Skyworks' revenue in fiscal 2020. And now, the iPhone 13 could keep driving impressive growth for the company as Apple has opted to use the company's front-end radio frequency (RF) modules in its new smartphones.

Apple is packing more 5G bands into the iPhone 13 to drive adoption in more countries. The increase in 5G bands means that Apple will have to use more radio-frequency filters, which could lead to more revenue for Skyworks from each unit sold.

Moreover, 5G smartphones are expected to use between 50 and 80 RF filters on an average as compared to 30 to 50 filters in a 4G device, which points toward a secular growth opportunity for Skyworks.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly looking to manufacture 90 million units of the iPhone 13 models in 2021, which would be a 20% increase over the initial production run of the iPhone 12 in 2020. So, Skyworks should gain from a mix of higher volumes and content per unit.

Cirrus Logic can step on the gas

TechInsights also revealed that Cirrus Logic is supplying five chips for the new iPhones. The chipmaker is providing audio codecs, audio amplifiers, and a power conversion chip for the iPhone 13 lineup, which points toward an improvement over the iPhone 12 that used four Cirrus chips, all of which were related to audio.

So, it seems like Cirrus may get more money out of each unit of the iPhone 13 lineup that Apple sells. This bodes well for the chipmaker as Apple is its largest customer, accounting for 72% of its revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Just like Skyworks, the launch of the iPhone 12 gave Cirrus a big shot in the arm, and the new models can supercharge the chipmaker's fortunes.

Not surprisingly, analysts expect Cirrus to turn in stronger growth this fiscal year. The company's revenue is expected to increase 15.6% in fiscal 2022, which would be a nice jump over fiscal 2021's year-over-year increase of just 7%. The good part is that Cirrus has already provided a solid indication of how the iPhone 13 is going to help it step on the gas.

The company's revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (which ended on June 26, 2021) increased 14% year-over-year to $277.3 million. For the second quarter, Cirrus forecasts $450 million in revenue at the midpoint of its guidance range. The company delivered $347.3 million in revenue in the year-ago quarter, which points toward a top-line jump of nearly 30% in Q2 of fiscal 2022.

So, Cirrus can outpace Wall Street's estimates and deliver stronger-than-expected growth this year.

Why you should consider buying these stocks

Apple's first 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12, turned out to be a huge success as it gave an installed base of more than a billion iPhone users a strong reason to upgrade. The iPhone 13 should help Apple sustain the upgrade cycle as hundreds of millions of iPhone users are still without a 5G iPhone.

As such, Apple's iPhone sales momentum can remain robust for the next few years, putting Skyworks and Cirrus in a solid position to increase their revenue and earnings. That's why investors looking to buy a 5G stock right now should consider scooping up shares of these two chipmakers as they are trading at enticing valuations.

Cirrus Logic trades at 22 times trailing earnings and 15.6 times forward earnings, while Skyworks has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.9 and a forward earnings multiple of 13.9. The S&P 500, for comparison, has a P/E ratio of 30.

