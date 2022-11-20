Here's How the Average American's IRA Has Performed in the Bear Market

According to a recent Fidelity report, the average IRA has lost about one-fourth of its value over the past year. In this short video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the numbers, and more importantly, some of the smartest moves IRA investors can make right now.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.