Here's How to Tell If You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits

More than 40% of baby boomers say that Social Security will be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2024 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. While retirement benefits alone can go a long way, if you or your partner qualify for spousal benefits, it could give your monthly checks a serious boost.

The average spouse of a retired worker receives over $931 per month in spousal benefits, as of January 2025. However, there are some strict eligibility requirements to receive this type of Social Security.

1. Your spouse must qualify for benefits

If your spouse is eligible for either retirement or disability benefits, you could receive up to 50% of their full benefit -- or the amount they'll collect at their full retirement age. If your spouse doesn't qualify for Social Security, you will not be able to receive benefits on their record.

While you must be married to receive spousal benefits, you could also qualify for similar benefits if you're divorced. Your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married to qualify for divorce benefits.

If your ex-spouse has remarried, you can still collect divorce benefits on their record. This won't affect their benefit amount in any way, nor will it affect their current spouse's ability to take spousal benefits. As with spousal benefits, the most you'll be able to receive is 50% of your ex-spouse's full benefit amount.

2. You must be at least 62 years old (in most cases)

You generally need to be at least age 62 to qualify for either spousal or divorce benefits, but there are exceptions if you're caring for your spouse's child. If that child is either under age 16 or disabled and is entitled to Social Security on your spouse's record, you may be able to take spousal benefits at any age.

Keep in mind, too, that if you file for spousal benefits before your full retirement age, your payments could be slashed. Unlike with retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your full retirement age won't increase your monthly spousal or divorce payments.

3. Your retirement benefit must be less than your spousal benefit

You can still qualify for spousal Social Security if you're receiving retirement benefits based on your own work history. However, you'll likely receive a reduced amount, depending on how much you're earning.

The Social Security Administration will pay your retirement benefit first. Then, if your spousal benefit is higher, you'll receive an additional payment so that your total benefit equals the higher of the two amounts. If your retirement benefit is already higher than your spousal benefit, you won't be eligible for spousal benefits at all.

For example, say that you're entitled to $1,000 per month in retirement benefits, while your spouse can receive $3,000 per month at their full retirement age. This would entitle you to up to $1,500 per month in spousal benefits. In this case, you'd receive your $1,000 monthly retirement benefit plus an extra $500 per month in spousal benefits.

In another scenario, say that you're collecting $1,000 per month in retirement benefits, but your spouse only qualifies for $1,500 per month. Your maximum spousal benefit in this case would be $750 per month, and since that's lower than your retirement benefit, you wouldn't receive anything in spousal payments.

4. Your benefits might change if your spouse passes away

While this isn't necessarily a requirement for collecting spousal benefits, it can be helpful to know how a spouse's passing could affect your Social Security.

If your spouse passes away, you'll no longer qualify for spousal benefits. However, you might be entitled to survivors benefits instead. You could collect a minimum of 71.5% of your spouse's benefit after they pass, with that percentage increasing the longer you wait to file. At your full retirement age, you could collect 100% of your spouse's Social Security benefit.

Ex-spouses can also sometimes qualify for survivors benefits, along with other family members like parents and children, in certain circumstances. Because there are so many factors influencing your eligibility, it's best to contact your local Social Security office to determine whether you qualify and how much you might receive.

Social Security is a major income source for millions of retirees, so it pays to squeeze every penny you can out of the program. If you qualify for spousal, divorce, or survivors benefits, it's wise to take full advantage of them.

