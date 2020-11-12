Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

In spite of a challenging backdrop, Target Corporation TGT is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 18, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $20,803 million, indicating growth of 11.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



Further, the bottom line of this general merchandise retailer is anticipated to improve year over year. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has risen by 2.6% to $1.57 over the past seven days. The figure suggests an improvement of 15.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Minneapolis, MN-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.

Key Factors to Note

Target’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from consumers’ increasing demand for home office items, video games, décor, domestics and kitchenware as they work, learn, dine and play at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Notably, categories such as electronics, home, beauty, essentials and food & beverage might have gained in the quarter to be reported.



Markedly, the company’s focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options is commendable. The company’s commitment to offer unique shopping experience with safe and convenient options including contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt are worth mentioning. Customers have been responding positively to such shopping tools.



Clearly, aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome of the results. However, margins still remain an area to watch. Impact of costs associated with digital fulfilment, supply chain and COVID-19 related expenses cannot be ruled out. We note that costs related to additional employee payments and benefits, and investments undertaken to preserve safety and health of customers and team members amid the coronavirus crisis may get reflected in margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Target this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Target has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +8.77%.

