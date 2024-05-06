Here's How Tapestry (TPR) Is Placed Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. TPR is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 9, 2024, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a decrease of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 67 cents per share. The consensus mark indicates a 14.1% decline from 78 cents reported a year ago.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Tapestry has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Tapestry’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to reflect continued headwinds in its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. Kate Spade's revenues are likely to have been affected by its struggle to maintain relevance and capture consumer interest in a highly competitive fashion market.



Despite efforts to manage costs and achieve profitability, the inability to generate sufficient revenues casts doubt on the brand’s ability to deliver sustained sales growth and profitability. Moreover, moderating sales trends paint a grim picture of TRP’s market position, suggesting potential weaknesses in product appeal or marketing effectiveness.



The Stuart Weitzman brand’s results are expected to be hurt by continued slow paced recovery of the brand. The brand’s sales are likely to have been mainly impacted by strategic reductions in off-price wholesale shipments.



Additionally, Tapestry has been facing adverse currency fluctuations due to its high exposure to international markets. This is expected to have weighed on the company’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected fiscal third-quarter revenues to reflect 120 basis point headwinds from foreign exchange.



However, Tapestry has been witnessing positive results from its strategic efforts in marketing, digital innovation and global expansion. By concentrating in these areas, TRP is fostering growth and bolstering brand loyalty. These are expected to have boosted performance in the quarter under review. Improving omnichannel experiences, broadening customer base while ensuring existing customers remain engaged and satisfied are few of the initiatives that are expected to have aided results in the to-be-reported quarter.



TRP has been strategically positioning itself for sustained growth and competitive advantage within the luxury fashion market. Through its focus on product innovation and deliberate acquisition like Capri Holdings which includes renowned brands like Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Tapestry has diversified its portfolio and expanded its reach across different segments of the luxury market. Gains from this acquisition are expected to get reflected in its upcoming results.



On its last reported quarter'searnings call management envisioned third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to remain in line or slightly above the prior-year levels, in constant currency. The company expects quarterly earnings per share to be 65 cents.



Brand wise, Coach’s sustainable strength with a clear strategy makes it unique and successful. Focusing on fresh innovation, new customers and advance potential to this iconic brand is likely to have positive impacts in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tapestry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.78%.



