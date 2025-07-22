Here’s How To Talk About Money To Feel Closer to Your Spouse, According to Dave Ramsey

When most couples talk about money, it’s often during a stressful moment when the bills are piling up, someone overspent or there’s confusion about where the paycheck went. But financial expert Dave Ramsey said this reactive approach creates tension instead of connection.

Read Next: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Explore More: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In a recent Instagram post, Ramsey shared how couples can feel more united and peaceful around money not by avoiding financial discussions but by reframing them. Here’s a breakdown of the key takeaways from his post and how to start talking about money in a way that actually brings you and your spouse closer together.

Don’t Wait for a Crisis To Talk About Money

Most couples sit down to talk about finances only when there’s a problem, according to Ramsey. But this is the worst time to start a conversation. Emotions run high, and it becomes easy to assign blame or get defensive.

Instead, shift your focus from reacting to planning. The healthiest couples don’t just budget out of necessity. They dream together first. Ramsey said when you start from a place of shared vision and purpose, your financial plan becomes something you want to do, not something you have to do.

Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist, told Time that couples should begin talking about money when they engage in other important topics, like whether they want to have children and where they want to live.

Check Out: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Use Shared Dreams To Create Shared Goals

Want to feel closer to your spouse? Start by dreaming about your future together. Ramsey recommended asking each other some questions:

Where do we want to be in five years?



What kind of life are we building?



What does financial peace actually look like for us?

These aren’t just conversation starters. They’re foundational questions that help you identify your “why.” This shared vision is the fuel behind your budgeting, saving and working. It’s what gives purpose to your daily financial choices.

Turn Your Vision Into a Budget

Once you’ve mapped out your dreams, it’s time to turn them into a plan. That’s where your monthly budget comes in.

Ramsey suggested using a tool like the EveryDollar app to create a clear and simple budget that gives every dollar a job. When your money reflects your shared values, budgeting no longer feels like a restriction and instead it becomes an act of teamwork. According to YNAB, budgeting together allows couples to find common ground, even if their saving and spending behaviors are different.

This shift helps remove fear from the equation and replaces financial stress with a sense of control and unity.

Remember: The Budget Is About More Than Numbers

One of the most powerful takeaways from the post is when Ramsey said this: “The budget isn’t just about the numbers. It’s about two people choosing to row in the same direction.”

That means your budget isn’t just a spreadsheet. It’s a symbol of your commitment to work together. It’s how you create peace in your home, build trust and move forward as a team.

If you’re talking about money only when things go wrong, it’s time to change the conversation. Start dreaming together. Build a vision. Create a plan that reflects your values.

As Ramsey put it, this is how couples win not just with money but with each other.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How To Talk About Money To Feel Closer to Your Spouse, According to Dave Ramsey

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.