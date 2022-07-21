Here's How Steven Madden (SHOO) Looks Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Steven Madden SHOO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $493.4 million, indicating growth of 24% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel is expected to improve year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under discussion has risen by a couple of cents to 59 cents over the past seven days and suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago period.



Steven Madden has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin of 91.7%.

Key Factors to Note

Steven Madden’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from brand strength, product assortments, international expansion and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s expansion into categories outside of footwear, such as handbags and apparel, might have supported the top line. Strength in core U.S. wholesale footwear business remains a significant revenue driver.



Additionally, increased investment in digital marketing and robust online capabilities has been steadily contributing to Steven Madden’s performance. Overall, Steven Madden has been focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing and digital solution, managing inventory, and containing costs.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, concerns related to the supply-chain headwinds and higher freight costs cannot be ruled out.

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Steven Madden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Steven Madden has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.

3 More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Caleres CAL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.32 suggests an improvement from $1.19 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Caleres' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $736.1 million, which indicates an improvement of 9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CAL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.78 suggests an improvement of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.18 billion, which indicates an improvement of 10.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.73 suggests an improvement of 22.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Crocs' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $950.9 million, which indicates an improvement of 48.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.