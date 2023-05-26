Here's How SpartanNash (SPTN) is Poised Ahead of Q1 Earnings

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter 2023 earnings on Jun 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,962 million, indicating a rise of about 7.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings of 61 cents per share suggests a decrease of 26.5% from the year-ago period’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

Factors to Note

SpartanNash first-quarter results are likely to have benefited from the solid execution of its Winning Recipe plan, which focuses on transforming the supply chain to boost overall growth. Also, its merchandising transformation initiatives have been yielding results. The company has been focused on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments, including the expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers.



In addition, SPTN remains committed to boosting its solutions across both the digital and physical platforms and the expansion of its grocery services. All these tailwinds are likely to have aided results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape including inflationary pressures is likely to have been a concern. Any deleverage in the operating expenses is expected to have reflected in SpartanNash’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SpartanNash Company Price and EPS Surprise

SpartanNash Company price-eps-surprise | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CASY is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.61 per share, indicating a rise of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The company’s revenues are anticipated to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for the same stands at $3.42 billion, indicating a deterioration of 1.2% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to record top-line growth when it reports fiscal first-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 19.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.93 per share, implying a 30.4% increase from that reported in the comparable period of 2022. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.93 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 0.5% drop from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, suggesting a 0.3% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 23.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



