Here's How Southern Company (SO) Looks Ahead of Q2 Earnings

The Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter 2020 results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jul 30. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 66 cents per share on revenues of $5 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the power supplier’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Southern Company’s previous quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based service provider beat the consensus mark on positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes. Southern Company reported earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of 78 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. However, the utility’s quarterly revenues – at $5 billion – missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.6 billion on account of adverse weather.

As far as earnings surprises are concerned, Southern Company is on an excellent footing, having gone past the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four reports, with the average surprise being 10.21%. This is depicted in the graph below:



Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has been revised 1.5% downward in the last 7 days. Moreover, the estimated figure indicates 17.5% deterioration from the year-ago reported earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues also suggests a 2.1% decrease from the prior-year reported figure of $5.1 billion.

Factors to Consider This Quarter

Southern Company's seven major regulated utilities serve approximately nine million electric and natural gas customers. Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, the firm has been successfully expanding its regulated business customer base. As part of that effort, Southern Company added 41,000 residential electric and 30,000 residential gas customers in 2019, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter of 2020 because of healthy population growth across its electric and gas franchises.



Meanwhile, the power supplier’s operations and maintenance cost in the first quarter decreased 1.4% to $1.3 billion. The downward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the second quarter due to Southern Company’s aggressive cost control initiatives.



The outbreak of novel coronavirus is likely to have negatively impacted Southern Company’s second-quarter earnings by steeply reducing industrial and commercial electricity demand. In particular, with approximately a third of the firm’s total retail sales coming from industrial customers, a sluggish consumption pattern severely affects the fortunes of Southern, as compared to other utilities that are less dependent on the industrial component. However, this is likely to have been offset by higher residential demand. With the coronavirus containment measures forcing people to stay indoors and work from home, usage from the residential class is likely to have increased in the second quarter.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Southern Company is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company stands at 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Southern Company has a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

While earnings beat looks uncertain for Southern Company, here are some firms from the utility space you may want to consider on the basis of our model, which shows that they have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this season:



American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 5.



WEC Energy Group WEC has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 6.

