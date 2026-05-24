Here's How Social Security's 2.8% COLA Is Holding Up to Inflation in 2026

Key Points

Social Security's most recent COLA wasn't so generous.

The combination of a big increase in Medicare Part B premiums and soaring inflation is hurting seniors.

Retirees should only expect limited mileage out of their COLAs, even when they're more substantial.

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When the Social Security Administration announced last October that benefits would be rising 2.8%, many seniors were disappointed. And they had a right to be. They just didn't know the whole story at the time.

It's very clear that 2026's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is not holding up well to inflation. And there are two big reasons why.

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Prices are higher

Ever since the Iran conflict broke out, oil prices have soared. That's driven prices up across a range of consumer categories.

In April, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is the index Social Security COLAs are based on, rose 3.9% on an annual basis. And while that increase may be directly related to the situation overseas, it doesn't change the reality -- that a 3.9% rise in the cost of goods and services renders a 2.8% COLA fairly useless.

Medicare Part B hikes hurt seniors from the start

Another reason 2026's Social Security COLA was pretty much doomed from the start is Medicare -- specifically, the cost of Part B. Seniors who are enrolled in both Medicare and Social Security pay their Part B premiums out of their monthly benefits. So when there's a big increase in the cost of Part B, that year's Social Security COLA doesn't go as far.

In January, the standard monthly Part B premium rose by $17.90. So, even before inflation began to pick up in the wake of the Iran conflict, seniors on Social Security were at a disadvantage due to the combination of a moderate COLA and a large Part B increase.

Have realistic COLA expectations

Since 2026's Social Security COLA is turning out to be a bust, you may have higher hopes for next year's raise. But one thing you should realize is that Social Security COLAs are not meant to beat inflation. The best they can generally do is keep up with it -- if they even manage that.

If you're struggling to make ends meet, it pays to find ways to boost your paycheck outside of a Social Security COLA. You may want to consider returning to work, even if it's very part-time, to give yourself a guaranteed raise, especially since we don't know what's in store for 2027 as far as Medicare goes.

It could also pay to review your spending and see if there are some expenses to trim. Even making a few modest cuts could give you more breathing room, especially at a time when prices are soaring.

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