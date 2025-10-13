Here's How Saucony and Merrell Lead Wolverine's International Momentum

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s WWW international business remains a cornerstone of the growth strategy, reflecting its strong global presence and brand momentum. With products sold in nearly 170 countries, international operations represent a major competitive advantage.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, international revenues grew 15.7% year over year to $250 million, surpassing U.S. market growth. This increase was driven by robust performance in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) regions, highlighting solid global demand and operational strength.



Saucony led international gains with a remarkable 41.5% year-over-year revenue increase, fueled by flagship store openings and high consumer engagement through city activations. Stores in Tokyo’s Harajuku and London’s Covent Garden delivered standout results, while a planned Paris flagship underscores further retail expansion. Strategic sponsorships of major running events, including the London 10K and Eiffel Tower 10K, strengthened brand visibility and consumer connections.

Merrell, Wolverine’s largest brand, also delivered strong growth, particularly in APAC and Europe, where its athletic “trail” products gained traction. Its Tokyo and Paris stores became key engagement hubs and Merrell maintained leadership in France’s outdoor performance footwear market.



Sweaty Betty enhanced Wolverine’s European footprint through its U.K.-based operations, focusing on premium positioning and selective expansion. The brand’s entry into China via Wolverine’s distributor network and a top-rated U.K. app further extended its reach.



Looking ahead, Wolverine expects its international segment to remain a key growth driver, supported by flagship store expansions, regional marketing initiatives and a focus on premiumization. Revenues in the fiscal third quarter are projected to grow 2.1-4.4% from ongoing business activities. With Saucony, Merrell and Sweaty Betty leading the way, the company is well-positioned for sustainable, profitable global growth.

WWW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past three months, WWW stock has surged 27.5% against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s 8.9% decline.



From a valuation standpoint, the company trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.02X, slightly below the industry’s average of 1.76X. It has a Value Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s current and next financial years’ earnings implies year-over-year growth of 46.2% and 8.8%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been upbound by 2 cents and 4 cents per share, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Wolverine currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

