Here’s How Rich You’d Be if You Bought Tesla Stock Instead of a New Car in 2012

When Tesla first hit the market in 2008, CEO Elon Musk didn’t just introduce a new car to the world, he changed the industry by redefining what a car could be. While not everyone was on board with electric vehicles, early investors who believed in the bold innovative vision saw big returns as the company grew from an unknown niche automaker to a global powerhouse.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

While it’s no secret that Tesla is now experiencing a downward turn, if you purchased stocks in its heyday, it was like “grabbing a golden ticket,” Danny Ray, Founder of PinnacleQuote “The Life Insurance Experts” said.

Here’s how rich you’d be if you invested in Tesla in 2012, according to finance experts.

Multi-Millionaire Status

Buying stocks in the beginning of Tesla proved to be a smart move. If you invested back in 2012, you’d be a multi-millionaire today depending on how much you purchased.

“A $30,000 investment in Tesla then would be worth millions today,” Ray explained.

He continued, “In fact, the stock skyrocketed over the years because Elon Musk did what most doubted, he turned electric cars into a worldwide movement- it wasn’t just hype, it was about changing how we drive.”

Market Uncertainty

The last few months have been a rough ride for Tesla. Musk shifted his attention from the company to focus on the Department of Government Efficiency for President Donald Trump where his role was to reduce government waste and fraud, which caused disruption.

“Many investors got spooked and it rattled the market”, Ray explained.

But that’s not the only factor that has impacted Tesla’s stocks. Musk and Trump had a major public breakup, which also affected the market.

“The fallout has hit both sides — Musk and Trump,” said money expert Andrew Lokenauth and founder of Be Fluent in Finance.

“Tesla’s stock is already down, and I’ve noticed Republican leadership starting to distance themselves from Musk,” he explained.

Is Tesla Still Worth Investing?

While Tesla isn’t giving major returns right now, it is still a cutting-edge brand that has a strong loyal fanbase, but is it worth investing in?

That depends on your goals,” Ray said. “Is explosive growth like we saw in the early 2010s? Probably not. But for long-term belief in clean tech, AI and robotics, yes, it’s still in the race. Just don’t expect lightning to strike twice the same way.”

Lokenauth has a different view and is no longer counting on Tesla to boost his portfolio.

“I’ve trimmed my Tesla position by about 75%,” he said.

While he believes the company is still “solid,” the stock price swings are just “too wild.”

He explained, “Most of my conservative clients have completely exited their positions.”

Musk left his position as the leader of DOGE on May 28, 2025 and turned his attention back to Tesla and his other companies. With Tesla’s sales under pressure, investor and reputation expert Eric Schiffer believes Musk is ditching distractions and doubling down on survival.

“When a brand built on audacity loses any cool factor, you swap out anything hurting the spokesman and not the battery pack. Musk is back to playing lifeboat captain until he gets sales rocketing again in key markets.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Rich You’d Be if You Bought Tesla Stock Instead of a New Car in 2012

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.