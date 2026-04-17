Here's How Red Cat Holdings Manufacturing Milestones Drive Performance

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $26.2 million in revenues, a 1,985% upsurge from the year-ago quarter’s $1.3 million. This lofty growth drove full-year revenues to $40.7 million, a 161% jump from the preceding year. This extravagant performance can be attributed to RCAT’s success as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SSR) Program of Record.

RCAT is heavily inclined to scale up its Black Widow small, unmanned aircraft system. To do so, there has been immense manufacturing expansion with the overall facility expanding from 36,000 square feet to 254,000 square feet in Utah, Florida, Georgia and California. This explosive scale-up resulted in a net loss of $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to a $72.1-million net loss for 2025.

On the bright side, the company experienced a massive liquidity turnaround. RCAT ended 2025 with cash of $167.9 million compared with $9.2 million at the end of 2024. This led to equity issuances vital for funding the pivot to high-volume manufacturing. Red Cat’s path forward appears to be heavily influenced by solid execution.

During the fourth-quarter 2025earnings call Christian Ericson, the CEO, stated that the company is on track to scale Black Widow Drones' output to 1,000 units per month in the first half of 2026. The launch of Blue Ops maritime division in Georgia hints at dominance across all domains, with a production target of more than 100 uncrewed surface vessels for 2026.

Management anticipates that the market is pivoting away from China-made alternatives. Based on this projected decline, it is advantageous for the company to pursue an operational path, backed by its hefty cash chest and program of status record to secure a competitive moat.

RCAT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Red Cat’s stock has rallied a whopping 167.2% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s 38.7% growth. RCAT’s industry peers Dave DAVE and GDS Holdings GDS surged 176.4% and 100.1%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, RCAT trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 8.97X, higher than GDS Holdings' and Dave’s 4.27X and 4.31X, respectively.

Price/Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Red Cat has a Value Score of F. Dave and GDS Holdings have a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCAT’s loss for 2026 has widened from 30 cents per share to 34 cents over the past 60 days. For 2027, the loss has moved from 2 cents to 6 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCAT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.