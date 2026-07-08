Here's How QUBT's Strategic Initiatives Drive Long-Term Growth

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or "QCi" has pursued several strategic initiatives to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and broaden its quantum technology portfolio. The company acquired NHanced Semiconductors, Inc. (NHanced), for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved.

This acquisition marks a significant step in QCi's strategy to build a stronger domestic semiconductor manufacturing base. The acquisition builds on the successful launch of Fab 1 in Tempe, AZ, and accelerates the rollout of Fab 2, allowing the company to scale its manufacturing capacity years ahead of its original plan.

Also, photonic reservoir computing has emerged as an important computing architecture for edge AI, enabling efficient processing of data directly at the point of generation. Driven by this demand, QCi recently received a purchase order and entered into a framework agreement with Planck Dynamics to deploy QCi’s NeuraWave photonic reservoir computer as a foundational platform for next-generation AI applications. Under the terms of the agreement, QCi received an initial purchase order for five NeuraWave systems, with delivery expected during 2026.

Peer Update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS announced its forthcoming gate-model quantum computing simulator, which is expected to be the first of its kind designed for error-aware programming. QBTS continues to advance its annealing platform through Advantage2 and the Leap cloud service.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million in funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum computing R&D. Rigetti achieved a two-qubit gate fidelity as high as 99.9% at 28-nanosecond gate speed on a prototype platform using its new proprietary adiabatic CZ scheme.

QUBT’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have plunged 55.1% compared with the industry’s 16.3% decline.



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QUBT’s Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 71.25X compared with the industry’s median of 5.25X.



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QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, QCi’s loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at 14 cents.



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QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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