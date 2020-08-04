Here's How Post Holdings (POST) Looks Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Aug 6. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings has declined 19.3% in the past 30 days to 67 cents per share. The projection suggests a fall of 43.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion as quarterly revenues suggests a decline of 6.3% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 28.6% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Post Holdings is witnessing reduced demand from foodservice customers like restaurants, education institutions and lodging among others due to coronavirus-led restrictions. Apart from this, the company is witnessing increasing SG&A expenses, which is concerning.



Nevertheless, Post Holdings is witnessing a spike in demand for the products that are sold online as well as through food, drug and mass channels owing to coronavirus -led stockpiling and higher at-home consumption. Also, the company is benefiting from contributions from its acquisitions. In this regard, its acquisition of Weetabix Limited (July 2017) is yielding results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -3.35%.

