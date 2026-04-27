Here's How to Play TechnipFMC Stock Before Q1 Earnings Release

TechnipFMC plc FTI is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, implying an increase of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus earnings mark of 56 cents per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days, suggesting a nearly 70% surge from the year-ago reported number.



For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s revenues is pegged at $10.7 billion, implying an improvement of 7.5% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share stands at $2.92, indicating a rise of 19.2%.

FTI's Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 37.3%. TechnipFMC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, with the average surprise being 15.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Earnings Whispers for FTI

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that TechnipFMC is likely to beat estimates in the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -0.26%.



Zacks Rank: FTI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC plc Price and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-eps-surprise | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Factors Shaping TechnipFMC’s Upcoming Q1 Results

TechnipFMC entered 2026 with exceptional visibility, supported by a $16.6 billion backlog, up 15% year over year, and $10.1 billion in Subsea inbound orders in 2025. This momentum reflects rising offshore investments and growing adoption of iEPCI and Subsea 2.0 solutions, which accounted for over 80% of inbound. Such high-quality orders improve execution certainty and margins, while the $29 billion opportunity pipeline over the next 24 months provides a strong runway. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s first-quarter Subsea Technologies segment revenue is pegged at $2.2 billion, implying a 15% increase from the year-ago period.



The Subsea business is also benefiting from structural efficiency gains. In 2025, segment margins improved significantly, contributing to a 33% rise in total company adjusted EBITDA to $1.8 billion. Management highlighted ongoing industrialization, standardization and integrated execution as drivers of further margin expansion into 2026. Additionally, customers adopting a portfolio approach to offshore development enhance repeatability and reduce cycle times. This combination of strong pricing discipline, operational leverage and high-margin backlog likely supported earnings growth expectations for the first quarter of 2026.



On a somewhat bearish note, Surface Technologies remains a relatively weak spot for TechnipFMC. The segment saw a 2% revenue decline sequentially during Q4’25, driven by lower activity in North America and timing-related softness in the Middle East. Management guided Q1’26 revenues to fall about 10% sequentially, with margins dipping to around 16.5%. Persistent North American market challenges and project timing volatility could weigh on near-term profitability. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s first-quarter Surface Technologies segment revenues is pegged at $293 million, implying a 9.3% drop from the fourth quarter of 2025.

A Word on FTI’s Peers: NESR and AROC

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR continues to demonstrate resilience through its Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”)-focused model, with NESR benefiting from long-term NOC contracts that provide stable revenue visibility. NESR’s strong Q4’25 performance — revenues up nearly 16% year over year — highlights steady regional demand. NESR also maintains robust free cash flow generation, reinforcing financial flexibility. However, NESR remains exposed to geopolitical risks in the region.



Similarly, Archrock AROC, another oilfield service provider, is capitalizing on strong natural gas demand, with AROC delivering 15% year over year revenue growth and maintaining high fleet utilization above 95%. Archrock’s expanding EBITDA and disciplined capital allocation support earnings growth. Archrock also benefits from long-term infrastructure demand trends, though supply chain constraints could pose risks.

TechnipFMC Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Shares of TechnipFMC have gone up close to 70% so far this year, compared with the broader Zacks Energy sector’s growth of 28.3%. FTI has also comfortably outperformed NESR and Archrock during this timeframe.

YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio — TechnipFMC is trading at a slight discount compared to the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should You Play FTI Pre-Q1 Earnings?

TechnipFMC is well positioned ahead of its first-quarter results, supported by strong fundamentals and improving capital efficiency. The company’s ROIC of 19.5% is more than double the sub-industry average, underscoring effective capital utilization and profitability. Its backlog has expanded to $16.6 billion, alongside a robust $29 billion subsea pipeline, providing strong revenue visibility and growth prospects. The integrated iEPCI model continues to enhance execution certainty, margins and cash flow generation, with free cash flow more than doubling in 2025. FTI has also outperformed peers, while upward earnings estimate revisions indicate sustained momentum. Backed by a strong balance sheet and expanding margins, TechnipFMC remains well placed to benefit from the offshore upcycle.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.