Here's How to Play Kinross Gold Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results after the closing bell on Feb. 18. The benefits of higher gold prices and strong production are expected to reflect on its performance amid cost headwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, suggesting a 175% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $1.87 billion, indicating a 32.4% rise on a year-over-year basis.

KGC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for KGC Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for KGC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



KGC has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Shaping KGC’s Q4 Results

Higher gold prices are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. Gold prices racked up strong gains last year as worries over the global trade war boosted safe-haven demand. Prices hit new highs driven by a surge in safe-haven demand amid an intense trade tussle, geopolitical tensions, a weak dollar and increased purchases by central banks.



Heightened geopolitical tensions, including the unrest in Iran with the possibility of U.S. intervention, a weaker greenback, fresh tariff threats and renewed concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve drove bullion to a fresh high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. While gold prices have pulled back from that level, partly due to aggressive profit-taking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar, they remain elevated, currently hovering above $5,000 per ounce.



Prices of the yellow metal closed nearly 13% higher in the fourth quarter and surged roughly 65% in 2025. The strength in gold prices is expected to have allowed KGC to maintain the strong margin performance in the December quarter.



Our estimate for the fourth-quarter average realized gold price per ounce for KGC is pegged at $4,080, suggesting a 53.2% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Tasiast and Paracatu, the company’s two biggest assets, remain the key contributors to cash flow generation and production. Tasiast, which remains the lowest-cost asset within its portfolio, is likely to have achieved strong performance, while Paracatu is expected to have delivered steady production on higher grades in the fourth quarter. Also, Kinross is focused on prioritizing margin improvement to drive cash flow, which is likely to have supported shareholder returns.



Kinross, however, is expected to have faced headwinds from higher production costs in the quarter to be reported. It saw a roughly 17% year-over-year rise in production cost of sales per ounce to $1,145 in the third quarter. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 20% year over year to $1,622, and were also up from $1,493 in the prior quarter. The inflationary pressure is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter, weighing on its profit margins and overall financial performance. The company expects an AISC of $1,500 per ounce for 2025, which indicates a significant year-over-year rise. The expected increase is due to a rise in the production cost of sales.

KGC Stock’s Price Performance and Valuation

KGC’s shares have surged 205.2% in a year, topping the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 142.3% rise and the S&P 500’s increase of 14%. With respect to its major gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Newmont Corporation NEM and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM have rallied 167%, 170.3% and 125.9%, respectively, over the same period.

KGC’s One-year Price Performance

From a valuation standpoint, Kinross Gold is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 13.39, a roughly 4.2% discount to the peer group average of 13.97X. KGC is trading at a premium to Barrick Mining and at a discount to Newmont and Agnico Eagle. Kinross Gold and Barrick Mining have a Value Score of B, each, while Agnico Eagle and Newmont have a Value Score of C.

KGC’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & AEM

Investment Thesis for KGC Stock

Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its key development projects and exploration programs, including Great Bear in Ontario and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada, remain on track. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow and deliver significant value.



Kinross continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and remains committed to driving shareholder returns. KGC has a strong liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which allows it to finance its development projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Higher gold prices should boost KGC’s profitability and drive cash flow generation.



However, Kinross remains hamstrung by higher production costs. Higher unit costs may exert pressure on KGC’s margins.

Final Thoughts: Hold Onto KGC Shares

Kinross remains well-placed for growth, thanks to its strong fundamentals, high-quality assets, expanding production pipeline and robust financial health. The company continues to deliver impressive financial results, generate substantial free cash flow and rapidly reduce debt, benefiting from a favorable gold price environment. Despite these positives, its high production costs warrant caution. Holding onto the KGC stock will be prudent for investors who already own it, awaiting more clarity on the company’s prospects following its forthcoming earnings release.

