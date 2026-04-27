Here's How to Play Kinross Gold Stock Before Q1 Earnings Release

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on April 29. The benefits of higher gold prices and strong production are expected to reflect on its performance amid cost headwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting a 126.7% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $2.17 billion, indicating a 45.2% rise on a year-over-year basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KGC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 26.1%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Earnings Whispers for KGC Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for KGC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



KGC has an Earnings ESP of +7.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping KGC’s Q1 Results

Higher gold prices are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the first quarter. Gold entered 2026 with a stronger momentum after racking up a 65% gain in 2025. U.S.-Iran tensions, a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve fueled the spike in bullion to record levels, with prices soaring to a fresh high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. This was followed by a brief pullback to below $4,900 per ounce due to aggressive profit-booking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar.



Bullion strengthened again early last month, surging past $5,400 per ounce on March 2, as safe-haven demand spiked, following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. A stronger U.S. dollar, inflation fears tied to a spike in oil prices and the Fed’s hawkish tone weighed on gold prices around late March, dragging prices to near $4,400 per ounce on March 26. This was followed by a recovery to above $4,600 per ounce to close the month 12% lower.



Despite the plunge in March, prices of the yellow metal closed roughly 7% higher in the first quarter. The strength in gold prices is expected to have allowed KGC to maintain strong margin performance in the March quarter. Our estimate for the first-quarter average realized gold price per ounce for KGC is pegged at $4,239, suggesting a 48.4% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Tasiast and Paracatu, the company’s two biggest assets, remain the key contributors to cash flow generation and production. Tasiast, the highest-margin asset within its portfolio, is likely to have achieved strong performance, while Paracatu is expected to have delivered steady production on higher grades in the first quarter. Also, Kinross is focused on prioritizing margin improvement to drive cash flow, which is likely to have supported shareholder returns.



Kinross, however, is expected to have faced headwinds from higher production costs in the quarter to be reported. It saw fourth-quarter attributable all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,825 per ounce, marking a 21% increase from the year-ago quarter and a rise from $1,622 in the prior quarter. For full-year 2025, Kinross’ AISC was $1,571, up from $1,388 in 2024. KGC’s guidance indicates cost pressures in 2026. It expects AISC to be $1,730 per ounce (+/-5%) in 2026, indicating a year-over-year increase partly due to inflationary impacts.

KGC Stock’s Price Performance and Valuation

KGC’s shares have surged 121.8% in a year, topping the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 80.2% rise and the S&P 500’s increase of 33.6%. With respect to its major gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Newmont Corporation NEM and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM have rallied 112.9%, 123.2% and 68.2%, respectively, over the same period.

KGC’s One-year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Kinross Gold is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.75, a roughly 1.1% discount to the peer group average of 11.88X. KGC is trading at a premium to Barrick Mining and at a discount to Newmont and Agnico Eagle. Kinross Gold, Barrick Mining and Newmont have a Value Score of B, each, while Agnico Eagle has a Value Score of D.

KGC’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & AEM

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for KGC Stock

Kinross has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its key development projects and exploration programs remain on track. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow and deliver significant value.

Kinross continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and remains committed to driving shareholder returns. KGC has a strong liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which allow it to finance its development projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Higher gold prices should boost KGC’s profitability and drive cash flow generation.



However, Kinross remains hamstrung by higher production costs. Higher unit costs may exert pressure on KGC’s margins.

Final Thoughts: Hold Onto KGC Shares

Kinross remains well-placed for growth, thanks to its strong fundamentals, high-quality assets, expanding production pipeline and robust financial health. The company continues to deliver impressive financial results, generate substantial free cash flow and rapidly reduce debt, benefiting from a favorable gold price environment. Despite these positives, its high production costs warrant caution. Holding onto the KGC stock will be prudent for investors who already own it, awaiting more clarity on the company’s prospects following its forthcoming earnings release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.