Here's How to Play Albemarle Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release

Albemarle Corporation ALB is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on Aug. 5. ALB is likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity actions and higher volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, suggesting a 2,945.5% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently $1.59 billion, indicating a roughly 19.2% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q2 Earnings Whispers for ALB

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ALB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ALB has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping ALB’s Q2 Results

ALB is expected to have gained from higher lithium volumes in the June quarter. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are expected to have supported volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes (up 14% year over year) in its Energy Storage unit in the first quarter on the strength of its integrated conversion facilities. The consensus estimate for Energy Storage sales for the second quarter is pegged at $1,192 million, suggesting a 66% year-over-year growth.



Cost-saving, pricing and productivity initiatives are also expected to have aided ALB’s performance in the second quarter, supporting margins. Efforts to drive operating efficiency and improve the utilization of raw materials are likely to aid the company’s results.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements in 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026, with $40 million already delivered.



While the Specialties segment faces challenges from the ongoing volatility in petrochemicals and oil & gas markets due to geopolitical tensions, higher bromine prices as well as benefits of cost and productivity actions, are expected to have supported results in the quarter to be reported.



Falling lithium market prices are weighing on ALB stock. Lithium prices have pulled back amid slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in China, an inventory glut and prospects of increased supply from mine restarts and capacity additions. EV orders have slowed in China, the world’s biggest lithium consumer, while demand in energy storage systems remains healthy. Some impacts of the price retreat are expected to reflect on the company’s performance in the June quarter.

Albemarle Stock’s Price Performance and Valuation

ALB’s shares are down 16.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s 17.6% increase and the S&P 500’s rise of 9.5%. Its peers Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Rio Tinto Group RIO have lost 2.6% and gained 19.8%, respectively, over the same period.

ALB’s YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.17, above the industry. It is trading at a discount to Sociedad Quimica and a premium to Rio Tinto. Albemarle currently has a Value Score of C. Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto have a Value Score of B and A, respectively.

ALB’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, SQM and RIO

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for ALB Stock

Albemarle is well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunity in the battery-grade lithium market, supported by the global transition toward EVs. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for EVs, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity.



ALB also remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. However, the pullback in lithium prices casts a pall on its prospects.

Conclusion: Hold Onto ALB Stock for Now

Albemarle is gaining from higher lithium volumes driven by project ramp-ups, as well as initiatives to expand global lithium conversion capacity and enhance productivity. The company is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market.



Rising earnings estimates and a strong growth outlook are other positives. However, retreating lithium prices could dampen its prospects. Its stretched valuation also might not offer an attractive entry point at this time. Investors who already own ALB shares may consider maintaining their positions while awaiting greater visibility following the company’s upcoming earnings release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.