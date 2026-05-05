Here's How to Play Albemarle Stock Before Q1 Earnings Release

Albemarle Corporation ALB is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on May 6. ALB is likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity actions, higher volumes in its lithium business and increased prices in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings was revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.24 per share, suggesting a 788.9% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues currently stands at $1.33 billion, indicating a roughly 23.1% increase from the year-ago quarter.

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ALB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.8%, on average.

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Q1 Earnings Whispers for ALB

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ALB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ALB has an Earnings ESP of +20.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping ALB’s Q1 Results

ALB is expected to have gained from higher lithium volumes and improved prices in the March quarter. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are expected to have supported volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong production from its integrated conversion facilities.



Higher lithium prices, driven by strong demand from electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions due to supply reductions in China, are also expected to have aided ALB’s performance. Lithium prices have rebounded from the trough levels seen in 2025, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally. Higher volumes and prices are expected to have driven sales in the company’s Energy Storage segment in the quarter to be reported.



Cost-saving, pricing and productivity initiatives are also expected to have aided ALB’s performance in the first quarter, supporting margins. Efforts to drive operating efficiency and improve the utilization of raw materials are likely to support the company’s results.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026.



The company's Specialties unit is expected to have faced challenges from softness in building and construction. High interest rates continue to curb spending in residential construction. Weaker demand in oil and gas applications is also likely to have weighed on the segment’s sales and margins.

Albemarle Stock’s Price Performance and Valuation

ALB’s shares have surged 231.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s 21.7% increase and the S&P 500’s rise of 33.8%. Its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Rio Tinto Group RIO have surged 165.2% and 65%, respectively, over the same period.

ALB’s One-year Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.78, above the industry. It is trading at a premium to Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto. Albemarle and Sociedad Quimica currently have a Value Score of D, while Rio Tinto has a Value Score of A.

ALB’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, SQM and RIO

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Investment Thesis for ALB Stock

Albemarle is well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunity in the battery-grade lithium market, supported by the global transition toward EVs. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for EVs, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity as it benefits from a rebound in lithium prices. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity.



ALB also remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. However, it faces headwinds in the Specialties unit, which remains exposed to demand weakness in building and construction, and oil and gas end markets.

Conclusion: Hold Onto ALB Stock for Now

Albemarle is gaining from higher lithium volumes driven by project ramp-ups, as well as initiatives to expand global lithium conversion capacity and enhance productivity. The company is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. Higher lithium prices amid robust demand and tight supply conditions also provide a tailwind.



Rising earnings estimates and a strong growth outlook are other positives. However, headwinds in Specialties could dampen its prospects. Its stretched valuation also might not offer an attractive entry point at this time. Investors who already own ALB shares may consider maintaining their positions while awaiting greater visibility following the company’s upcoming earnings release.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.