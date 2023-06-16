Here’s How Pilot Strikes and Shortages can Continue to Affect Southwest Airlines' Earnings

The airline industry has been dealing with a myriad of headaches as the summer travel season starts to kick in. Over the last few months, pilots at major airlines have been going on strike, looking for better compensation and working conditions. Airlines have very little bargaining power with pilots as a pilot shortage, alongside an aging pilot workforce, has been putting massive pressure on airlines.

Due to this, Delta Air Lines offered a $7 billion dollar contract to their pilots in March, boosting wages and benefits over the next four years. The ratification of this contract put pressure on other airlines to follow suit, as it set a new benchmark for increased pilot compensation.

Just a few days ago, United Airlines announced that it was following suit by offering their pilots an $8 billion dollar contract that would boost wages and benefits over the next four years. This contract, the largest of its kind if ratified by the union, will put even further strain on other major carriers to follow suit.

These massive contracts come as the airline industry faces a massive shortage of pilots. Airline companies are in a talent war, and it is hard for airlines to retain their pilots unless they subsequently raise wages as well. Because of this, the US House of Representatives’ Transportation Committee recently approved a measure that would increase the mandatory retirement age of pilots to 67 years old. This measure, which is largely backed by airlines, hopes to alleviate the pilot shortage as the pilot workforce ages.

The pilot shortage is not likely to get any better in the short-term, as stringent and expensive pilot training measures make it harder for pilots to achieve their airline certification, which requires 1,500 flight hours. Because of this expensive and time consuming process, airline pilot wages hover around $200,000 a year, cutting deeply into airline earnings, which are already affected by other expensive fixed costs.

One company that could be massively affected by these pilot wage increases is Southwest Airlines (LUV). Southwest Airlines, founded in 1967, is an American low-cost airline that operates as a major player in the domestic aviation industry. It serves a vast network of destinations across the United States, offering a point-to-point service model that focuses on short-term flights. The point-to-point service model, unlike the hub-and-spoke model adopted by other large airlines, allows passengers to fly directly between their origin and destination without the need for connecting flights through a central hub.

In May, Southwest Airlines pilots voted to authorize a strike. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) announced that 99% of the 10,000 pilots it represents for Southwest Airlines voted in favor of a strike. This comes as pilots across all major American airlines are looking for better pay and benefits.

In December, Southwest Airlines faced scrutiny after a staffing crisis due to bad weather caused their crew scheduling software to malfunction, leading to flight cancellations and delays that affected over 2 million passengers.

Looking at Southwest Airlines’ recent 10-K, we can see the very high operating expenses they incur through their operations. 25% of operating expenses come from fuel costs, which have fallen in the last few years due to more fuel-efficient aircraft. 41% of operating expenses go towards wages and salaries, and that is expected to rise significantly with the pilot strikes and increased compensation packages we have been seeing for pilots. At the same time, operating income and net income fell 40.9% and 44.8% YoY, respectively. In the 10-K they attributed lower operating and net incomes to lost revenue from flight cancellations (which will only get worse as pilot staffing issues worsen), non-negotiable high fixed costs, and negative consumer confidence.

If Southwest follows suit with the rest of the major airlines, it will incur additional operating expenses that will put further strains on the razor thin margins they are currently operating at. If they decide not to follow suit, despite pressure from pilots, they could risk losing pilots en masse, which will cause further flight cancellations and delays for passengers as pilots get stretched thin.

Insiders at Southwest have been net sellers of shares in Q2 of 2023. Their CCO (Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green, sold 4,936 shares on May 2nd. At the time, that amounted to approximately $150,000 worth of shares. While $150,000 is certainly small relative to Southwest Airlines' market capitalization of $20 billion, these insider sales, especially from one of the highest ranking members in the company, can show weak business sentiment and outlook from the management team.

Additionally, Southwest Airlines has spent $1,200,000 on corporate lobbying this year, with $730,000 of that spending coming in April. They lobbied for issues related to the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD) appropriations for FY2024, financial services and general government appropriations for FY24, and Homeland Security appropriations for FY24. All of these issues directly affect their business model and have large repercussions for the greater aviation industry.

