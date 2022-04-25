Here's How PepsiCo (PEP) Looks Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2021 numbers on Apr 26, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.6 billion, implying 5.4% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



For quarterly earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.24, suggesting growth of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

PepsiCo has been gaining from the resilience and strength in its convenient food business and growth in the beverage category. Market share growth in the liquid refreshment beverage category has been aiding the beverage business. Meanwhile, the food business has been benefiting from share gains in salty and savory snacks, meals, and instant oatmeal, including innovative product launches like the Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese and Quaker Protein Instant Oatmeal. Growth in both categories is likely to have aided sales and earnings in the first quarter.



The company is also expected to have benefited from resilient trends in the North America business. The PBNA segment is likely to have gained from investments in innovation, pricing and execution. Growth in its key brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Starbucks, LifeWtr, bubly and Aquafina is likely to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company has been benefiting from brand investments, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. Robust pricing and volume gains have also been aiding its performance.



However, the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures from labor, transportation and commodity costs are likely to have marred the company’s first-quarter 2022 performance. The aforementioned factors are expected to have weighed on its gross and operating margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PepsiCo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PepsiCo has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of +0.14%.

