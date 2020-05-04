Here's How Nu Skin (NUS) is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6. This cosmetic, personal care and wellness products provider has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.



The consensus mark for the company’s first-quarter earnings has moved down by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 24 cents.This suggests a decline of 68.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For first-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $484.6 million. The projection indicates 22.3% fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note



In its last earnings call, Nu Skin stated that due the outbreak of coronavirus it has been putting its meetings with sales force and customers on hold in Mainland China. Notably, management anticipated the outbreak to have a considerable impact on its business in the near term. Also, restrictions on travel amid coronavirus are likely to have had a negative impact on the company’s performance.



Apart from these, Nu Skin has been witnessing tough regulatory environment in Mainland China for a while, primarily due to restrictions imposed by the government on sales meetings. Also, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have made an impact on Nu Skins’ first-quarter performance. During the last earnings call, management projected currency headwinds of 2-3% on quarterly sales. For the first quarter, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $480-$510 million. Earnings are expected between 22 cents and 33 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company delivered adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share.



Nevertheless, Nu Skin has been undertaking several initiatives to boost growth in its online business. In this regard, the company has been accelerating its pace of transition to a digital first approach. Additionally, Nu Skin’s product development strategies and customer retention programs across all key market locations bode well.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Nu Skin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nu Skin carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -2.89%.



