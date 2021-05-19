Here's How Nordstrom (JWN) is Poised Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 25, after the closing bell. This fashion specialty retailer is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 59 cents per share, which suggests a substantial increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of a loss of $2.23. Moreover, the consensus mark has moved north by a penny in the past 60 days. Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2,862 million, indicating a rise of 33.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 61.5% in the last reported quarter. Also, it delivered an earnings surprise of 516.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Nordstrom has been gaining from robust customer demand, which is likely to have sustained in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, the company’s digital business has been performing well, driven by advanced technologies, improved supply-chain channels and marketing efforts. Additionally, expanded pickup options to 350 stores, including Nordstrom and Rack outlets, bode well. Apart from these, increased merchandise selection, with two-day delivery or next-day pickup facilities in 20 markets as part of its market strategy, is likely to have contributed to the company’s top line in the quarter under review.



Further, its overhead cost-cutting actions have been aiding the bottom line. The company has been making efforts to restructure regions and adjust supply chains, which is likely to get reflected in its fiscal first-quarter results.



However, management is still reeling under the continued impacts of COVID-19 and soft store traffic. Moreover, COVID-related costs, including higher labor and shipping expenses, along with increased promotions to reduce inventory remain headwinds for the company’s margins.

What Does the Zacks Model Say

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nordstrom this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Nordstrom carries a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

