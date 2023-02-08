Here's How Newell (NWL) is Placed Just Before Q4 Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. NWL is expected to witness year-over-year declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 10, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents, which suggests a decline of 71.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.24 billion, indicating a decline of 20.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%. Its bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Newell has been witnessing the continued effects of the tough macro environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressures and the impact of a stronger dollar. The company’s sales for the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have been affected by the adverse impacts of the sale of the Connected Home & Security (CH&S) business, unfavorable foreign currency, and exit of its category and retail store. The company is also expected to have been affected by the significant inflation in food, housing and energy, leading to reduced consumer discretionary spending.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected the aforementioned headwinds to persist in the near term. Newell also predicted the discretionary spending levels to remain constrained.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management envisioned fourth-quarter 2022 net sales to be $2.18-$2.26 billion, with a core sales decline of 9-12%. For the quarter, the company expects a normalized operating margin of 5.1-6.5% and normalized earnings of 9-14 cents per share. The guidance includes the impacts of unfavorable foreign currency, closures of Yankee Candle stores, and the exit of certain product categories, particularly in the Outdoor & Recreation, and Home Appliances segments.



Moreover, the company expects 2022 results to reflect the adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign currency and inflation. It anticipates net sales of $9.35-$9.43 billion, with core sales expected to decline 3-4% in 2022, excluding the contribution from the CH&S business. The company anticipates a normalized operating margin of 10-10.3%. Normalized earnings per share are forecast to be $1.56-$1.61 for 2022.



However, Newell has been benefiting from the actions to accelerate productivity and efficiency by accelerating fuel productivity plans, driving automation and fully implementing Project Ovid. Increased focus on revenue growth management, aggressive efforts to reduce SKU and supply network optimization are expected to have aided the fourth-quarter performance. Also, the company’s stringent cost-cutting plans, such as rightsizing overhead costs based on the simplification agenda, are likely to have boosted margins and the bottom line to some extent.



Newell’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the positive effects of leveraging its robust e-commerce capabilities, which have been strong for some time due to the increasing shifts to the online platform. The company has been strengthening its e-commerce business via increased investments and better customer engagement. Continued digital penetration, driven by expanded omnichannel capabilities, is likely to have supported the top line in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Newell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Newell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

