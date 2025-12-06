Personal Finance

Here’s How Much You’d Pay Each Month To Live in these 5 Celebrity Homes

December 06, 2025 — 07:55 pm EST

In 2025, the average monthly mortgage payment is $2,329, according to Rocket Mortgage, which can be a stretch for many U.S. households. But what do mortgage payments look like for entertainment personalities with homes priced in the millions?

Assuming a 20% down payment and a 6% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage, here’s what it would cost each month to live in these celebrity homes. 

Joe Jonas: Los Angeles

Joe Jonas’ former West Hollywood home, located in the Sunset Square neighborhood, is currently up for sale for $4 million. It’s a 1930s four-bedroom, six-bathroom stucco home with a slate roof and includes a separate guest house. The monthly mortgage payment is right over $19,000 before taxes and insurance. 

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne: Los Angeles

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $11,391

The late Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon own this $2.375 million condo, which was put up for sale after the singer’s death, according to Robb Report. The one-bedroom, 1.5-bath residence is located on the 10th floor of the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood. Highlights include floor-to-ceiling windows and marble floors. 

Lisa Coleman: Los Angeles

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $14,370

This keyboardist and pianist, known as Prince’s former bandmate, is selling her French Normandy Revival home, built in 1927, for $2.996 million, per Robb Report. The four-bedroom, four-bath home includes three ensuite bedrooms and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio recording space with a private entrance. 

Jane Russell: Montecito, California

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $39,570

The late Jane Rusell, a 1940s and 50s Hollywood actress, owned this Toro Canyon home from 1985 to 2000. The mid-century modern estate has six bedrooms and bathrooms, a one-bedroom guest house, a studio apartment, a pool and a sports court. Additionally, a creek runs through the grounds, per Compass. It’s listed for $8.25 million, which equals a hefty monthly mortgage payment of close to $40,000. 

Troye Sivan: Los Angeles 

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $12,206

Troye Sivan, a 30-year-old singer, songwriter, model, and actor, has listed his 1950s mid-century modern Hollywood Hills home for $2.545 million, according to Robb Report. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is full of natural light with canyon views and includes an open-plan chef’s kitchen and an outdoor firepit, patio and pool

