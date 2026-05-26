Here's How Much You'd Need to Invest in SCHD to Generate $500 per Month in Dividends

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) evaluates stocks based on balance sheet health, dividend growth history, and yield.

Its 3.3% yield is roughly triple that of the S&P 500, making it one of the more attractive options for income seekers.

Here's exactly how much you'll need to invest to generate a $500 monthly dividend check.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

Dividend investors have consistently gravitated toward the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) for years, even when returns weren't so great. It's easy to see why. The fund's portfolio consists of the high-yielding stocks of companies that are profitable, generate lots of cash, and usually hold up better than growth-oriented stocks in volatile markets.

This fund is back on top of the dividend ETF category after last year's rebalance, which switched roughly 20% of the portfolio into energy stocks at a very unpopular time, paid off handsomely in 2026. This year's results (the fund is up nearly 20%) have been a product of finally being invested in the right places at the right time.

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But at its core, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is an equity income machine. Its 3.3% yield can help generate significant dividend checks with the capital growth potential working in the background.

That makes generating just $500 in monthly income from this ETF that much easier. How much would it take to do that?

$500 per month works out to $6,000 in annual dividends. Assuming a constant 3.3% yield (yields can and do fluctuate over time, of course), it would take a balance of just over $181,800 to produce a monthly $500 dividend check.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has built a strong reputation among dividend investors for its combination of high yield, balance sheet quality, and dividend growth. It's one of the best funds around for those looking to generate portfolio income for life.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

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David Dierking has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.