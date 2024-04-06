Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Invested $1,000 in Uber’s IPO

On May 10, 2019, Uber’s IPO was one of that year’s most highly anticipated listings. The company priced its IPO at $45 per share, valuing the company at over $80 billion. However, on its first day of trading, Uber’s stock closed below its IPO price at $41.57 per share, making it the biggest first-day dollar loss in U.S. history.

As of March 2024, we’re seeing Uber’s stock price soaring at $78 per share since sharing their quarterly earnings reports in February. If you had invested $1,000 in Uber’s IPO in 2019, you’re investment would’ve grown to $2,105.39 at a total return of 110.54%.

The Motley Fool Stock Analyst team did not include Uber in their list of “10 best stocks for investors to buy now.” However, The Motley Fool does recommend and have positions in the Uber Technologies.

As Uber’s second quarterly earnings report approaches in May, Parkev Tatevosian, a Financial Analyst and Contributer at Motley Fool, explained “I’m keeping Uber stock on my list as one of my top stocks to buy in 2024.”

Tatevosian noted, “a few years ago I thought Uber, Lyft, the whole industry, I thought they were doomed. But thankfully, they turned things around. They lessened promotional activity, they decreased the competitive fearceness and look where it has led them to.”

Per Tatevosian, we can expect “three more years of double digit revenue growth expected and three more years of north of 35% earnings per share growth expected for Uber at the very least” until December of 2026. Considering their most recent earnings reports and projected growth, Uber presents itself as a promising business for investors in the coming years.

